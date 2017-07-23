Live Updates/Video: Bermuda vs Jamaica
Following their impressive 5-1 victory over Curaçao, Bermuda is currently taking on Jamaica in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Under-20 Qualifier, with the two teams matching up at the National Sports Center this evening.
While our live coverage is dependent on the connection so we hope it holds [!], we are streaming live video on Bernews Facebook page and also live tweeting the match which you can follow below.
Big up Micah Jewels Daisy Pond!! She is truly the MVP of the team tonight. Well Done, hold your head high