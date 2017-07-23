Live Updates/Video: Bermuda vs Jamaica

July 23, 2017 | 1 Comment

Following their impressive 5-1 victory over Curaçao, Bermuda is currently taking on Jamaica in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Under-20 Qualifier, with the two teams matching up at the National Sports Center this evening.

While our live coverage is dependent on the connection so we hope it holds [!], we are streaming live video on Bernews Facebook page and also live tweeting the match which you can follow below.

Comments (1)

  1. ShayP says:
    July 23, 2017

    Big up Micah Jewels Daisy Pond!! She is truly the MVP of the team tonight. Well Done, hold your head high

