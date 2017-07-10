Live Video Replay: PLP Press Conference
The Progressive Labour Party [PLP] held a press conference this afternoon [July 10] with election candidate Rev. Dr. EmilyGail Dill, spokesperson for Public Works Walter Roban and spokesperson for Home Affairs Walton Brown.
The press conference has concluded and we will have additional information later on, and in the meantime the 26-minute live video replay is below.
I seriously had to double check that I wasn’t sitting in a comedy club while listening to this 26 minutes of nonsense! Bud Roban needs a reality check when he states, “Bermudians have fewer opportunities than they did 5 yrs ago” I can only guess the plp have total lost it if they actually believe that nonsense, what about the 5000 lost jobs in the last 2 yrs of the plp? And to think a woman of the cloth is sitting right next to him and says nothing when that outrages BS is spouted? I would like to hear from all three of them on what the COI revealed, yeah, like that will ever happen?