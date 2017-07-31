Minister Urges Road Safety Over Cup Match

Minister of Transport and Regulatory Affairs Walter Roban has urged the public to take extra care and caution on the roads over the Cup Match holiday, saying he hopes we can make the holiday “the best in celebrations, the best in fun and the best in road safety.”

Minister Roban said, “Cup Match is one of our most revered holidays. I hope we all can make this year the best one yet – the best in celebrations, the best in fun and the best in road safety.

“The long weekend begins with Thursday and Friday cricket, making for an extended period of celebration.

“As Minister of Transport, I implore you this Cup Match to take one for the “team”. We all have a “team” – our family, friends and co-workers who look forward to seeing us during and after the cricket match.

“Your team is interested to share with you memories of yet another exciting holiday. To protect your team’s interest, take extra care and caution on the roads.

“This Cup Match holiday, assess your motoring behavior and determine what you can do to exercise more caution on the roads.

“We already have far too many motoring mishaps and far too many serious accidents.

“Last week, I attended the funeral of another young Bermudian tragically lost to our roads. Any road fatality is one too many, and it always affects a wide group of people in our small community.

“We must commit ourselves to personal and community changes to stem the number of accidents and reduce the number of fatalities. We must make our roads safer.

“The government is committed to improving road safety, improving public awareness of the need for more responsible behavior on our roads and reducing traffic accidents and fatalities.

“To do that, we need the collective will to change motoring behavior. Take one for the team! Put an end to impaired driving. Be more careful at intersections. Slow down.”

