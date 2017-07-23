Ministers Greet Returning Athletes At Airport

July 23, 2017 | 4 Comments

Some of Bermuda’s athletes competing overseas returned home tonight [July 23] and were greeted on their arrival at the airport by family and friends, and newly appointed Minister of Education Diallo Rabain and Minister of Government Reform Lovitta Foggo.

The Bermuda U19 Rugby Team traveled to Miami, Florida recently to participate in the RAN Super Week. Bermuda finished 4th in the 2017 Rugby Americas North Under 19 Championship.

The Bermuda National U18 Women’s Rugby squad participating in the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games [CYG] taking place in Nassau, Bahamas finished 6th. Other team members are due to return home tomorrow.

Bermuda Under 19 Boys National Rugby Team Airport, July 23 2017

Commonwealth Youth Games Athletes Bermuda, July 23 2017

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports

Comments (4)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. enough says:
    July 24, 2017

    so where was the newly elected Minister of Sport?

    Reply
  2. Seriously says:
    July 24, 2017

    Where is the Minister of Sports? Do tell.

    Reply
  3. Nadia Ahknaton says:
    July 24, 2017

    A job well done for the Under 19 men’s rugby team as well as the under 18 Women’s rugby team!! Keep it up. And the sky is NOT the limit!! you can go so much further. The sky is a bit claustrophobic! #teambermuda

    Reply
  4. Um.... says:
    July 24, 2017

    Where’s de bie Zane? Ain’t he the Minister for Sport? He missed an easy photo op.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Latest Podcasts

Podcast: World Champion Triathlete Flora Duffy

Podcast: World Champion Triathlete Flora Duffy

In the latest Bernews podcast, one of Bermuda’s greatest athletes of all time, Flora Duffy, says being a world champion is something she has dreamed of since she was eight-years-old. Ms Duffy was back in Bermuda taking a short break after a grueling year which has seen her achieve outstanding success. “When I started racing, I […]

Share via email
November 14, 2016 | 0 Comments
Podcast: Dr Fleming On Issues Affecting Seniors

Podcast: Dr Fleming On Issues Affecting Seniors

In the latest Bernews Podcast, we talk to Dr Claudette Fleming, the Executive Director of Age Concern, about issues affecting senior citizens in Bermuda. Dr Fleming talks about research she has done in Bermuda as well as the effects of the recession on Age Concern’s members. She also addresses the issue of income disparity and […]

Share via email
October 17, 2016 | 2 Comments
Podcast: Martha Dismont On Child Neglect/Abuse

Podcast: Martha Dismont On Child Neglect/Abuse

In the latest Bernews podcast, we sit down with Martha Dismont, the Executive Director of the Family Centre, which has recently launched a campaign called ‘Neglect Is Abuse, See It, Stop It’ to try and stem a significant rise in cases of child neglect. Ms Dismont links the rise in neglect cases directly “to the […]

Share via email
September 23, 2016 | 2 Comments
Podcast: Baron On Crime, Road Safety & More

Podcast: Baron On Crime, Road Safety & More

In this latest Bernews podcast, we speak to the Minister of National Security Jeff Baron who revealed than gang membership has dropped by more than 150 people. Yet, he says, gangs are still changing and recruiting – sometimes even from schools. The Minister talks about his plans for restorative justice – which focuses on both the needs […]

Share via email
August 30, 2016 | 8 Comments
Podcast: Governor On Airport, Commission, More

Podcast: Governor On Airport, Commission, More

In this latest Bernews podcast, we interview George Fergusson who will soon be stepping down as Governor. He touches on a wide range of issues such as turning down a request to hold a Commission of Inquiry into the Tucker’s Point land matter, the airport redevelopment, the effect on Bermuda of Brexit, the British Government’s […]

Share via email
July 25, 2016 | 9 Comments