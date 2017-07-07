Motorcyclist In ICU After Three Vehicle Collision

[Updated] Emergency services responded to a collision tonight [July 7] on Middle Road in Warwick, near the junction with Tamarind Vale which resulted in a motorcyclist being injured.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 8:40pm Friday, July 7th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported collision on Middle Road in Warwick, near the junction with Tamarind Vale.

‎”Details are limited at this time. However, initial information suggests that a motorcyclist has sustained injuries that may be serious.

“Traffic diversions are currently in effect at Tamarind Vale and Burnt House Hill until further notice while the relevant police personnel process the scene.

“An update will be provided when more information is available.”

Update 12.45am, July 8: A police spokesperson said, “Traffic diversions are no longer in effect at Tamarind Vale and Burnt House Hill.”

Update 1.54am, July 8: A police spokesperson said, “Around 8:40pm Friday, July 7th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported three vehicle collision on Middle Road in Warwick, near the junction with Tamarind Vale.

“‎It appears that a motorcyclist, believed to be a 27 year old Southampton man, was injured after colliding with two cars.

“He was transported via ambulance to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital for treatment and at last check had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

“There were no injuries reported regarding the occupants of the other vehicles involved.

“Traffic was diverted away from the area for over three hours while the relevant police personnel processed the scene.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses are encouraged to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Update 8.34am: A police spokesperson said, “At last check around 7:40am Saturday, July 8th the 27 year old male motorcyclist injured in a collision with two cars on Middle Road, Warwick near the junction with Tamarind Vale was in stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Inquiries continue.”

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News