New Leadership, Ministers, Senators & MPs

Following the recent General Election, the island now has a new Premier, new Cabinet Ministers, new Opposition Leader, new Shadow Cabinet, as well as various changes in the House and Senate.

All major appointments have now been made, with the Government announcing their Cabinet, the Opposition naming their new Leadership and Shadow Cabinet, and both sides appointing their Senators.

People who are no longer MPs or Senators due to either losing their seat, not being reappointed to the Senate, or retiring, include Randy Horton, Kim Wilkerson, Bob Richards, Suzann Roberts Holshouser, Kenneth Bascome, Glen Smith, Jeff Sousa, Wayne Scott, Mark Pettingill, Michael Fahy, Lynne Woolridge, and Vic Ball.

New Government/PLP Leadership

Premier David Burt

Deputy Premier Walter Roban

New Cabinet:

Premier David Burt, Minister of Finance

Walter Roban, Minister of Transportation & Regulatory Affairs

Kathy Simmons, Attorney General

Walton Brown, Minister of Home Affairs

Kim Wilson, Minister of Health

Colonel David Burch, Minister of Public Works

Wayne Caines, Minister of National Security

Zane DeSilva, Minister of Social Development & Sport

Diallo Rabain, Minister of Education

Jamahl Simmons, Economic Development & Tourism

Lovitta Foggo, Minister of Government Reform

Government/PLP MPs:

Renee Ming

Kim Swan

Lovitta Foggo

Tinee Furbert

Derrick Burgess

Wayne Furbert

Chris Famous

Diallo Rabain

Wayne Caines

Walter Roban

Michael Weeks

Walton Brown

David Burt

Rolfe Commissiong

Lawrence Scott

Neville Tyrrell

Colonel David Burch

Dennis Lister III

Zane DeSilva

Scott Simmons

Jamahl Simmons

Kim Wilson

Dennis Lister

Michael Scott

Government/PLP Senators:

Anthony Richardson

Jason Hayward

Kathy Simmons

Crystal Caesar

Vance Campbell

New Opposition/OBA Leadership

Opposition Leader Patricia Gordon Pamplin

Deputy Leader Sylvan Richards

Shadow Cabinet:

Sylvan Richards, Shadow Minister of Planning and Environment

Jeanne Atherden, Shadow Minister of Finance

Trevor Moniz, Shadow Attorney General

Craig Cannonier, Shadow Minister of Works and Infrastructure

Jeff Baron, Shadow Minister of National Security

Dr Grant Gibbons, Shadow Minister of Economic Development

Susan Jackson, Shadow Minister of Health and Seniors

Cole Simons, Shadow Minister of Education

Ben Smith, Shadow Minister of Sport and Youth Development

Leah Scott, Shadow Minister of Tourism and Transport

Opposition/OBA MPs:

Sylvan Richards

Cole Simons

Trevor Moniz

Michael Dunkley

Craig Cannonier

Jeanne Atherden

Susan Jackson

Dr Grant Gibbons

Patricia Gordon-Pamplin

Jeff Baron

Leah Scott

Ben Smith

Opposition/OBA Senators:

Nandi Outerbridge

Nicholas Kempe

Andrew Simons

