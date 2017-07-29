New Leadership, Ministers, Senators & MPs
Following the recent General Election, the island now has a new Premier, new Cabinet Ministers, new Opposition Leader, new Shadow Cabinet, as well as various changes in the House and Senate.
All major appointments have now been made, with the Government announcing their Cabinet, the Opposition naming their new Leadership and Shadow Cabinet, and both sides appointing their Senators.
People who are no longer MPs or Senators due to either losing their seat, not being reappointed to the Senate, or retiring, include Randy Horton, Kim Wilkerson, Bob Richards, Suzann Roberts Holshouser, Kenneth Bascome, Glen Smith, Jeff Sousa, Wayne Scott, Mark Pettingill, Michael Fahy, Lynne Woolridge, and Vic Ball.
New Government/PLP Leadership
- Premier David Burt
- Deputy Premier Walter Roban
New Cabinet:
- Premier David Burt, Minister of Finance
- Walter Roban, Minister of Transportation & Regulatory Affairs
- Kathy Simmons, Attorney General
- Walton Brown, Minister of Home Affairs
- Kim Wilson, Minister of Health
- Colonel David Burch, Minister of Public Works
- Wayne Caines, Minister of National Security
- Zane DeSilva, Minister of Social Development & Sport
- Diallo Rabain, Minister of Education
- Jamahl Simmons, Economic Development & Tourism
- Lovitta Foggo, Minister of Government Reform
Government/PLP MPs:
- Renee Ming
- Kim Swan
- Lovitta Foggo
- Tinee Furbert
- Derrick Burgess
- Wayne Furbert
- Chris Famous
- Diallo Rabain
- Wayne Caines
- Walter Roban
- Michael Weeks
- Walton Brown
- David Burt
- Rolfe Commissiong
- Lawrence Scott
- Neville Tyrrell
- Colonel David Burch
- Dennis Lister III
- Zane DeSilva
- Scott Simmons
- Jamahl Simmons
- Kim Wilson
- Dennis Lister
- Michael Scott
Government/PLP Senators:
- Anthony Richardson
- Jason Hayward
- Kathy Simmons
- Crystal Caesar
- Vance Campbell
New Opposition/OBA Leadership
- Opposition Leader Patricia Gordon Pamplin
- Deputy Leader Sylvan Richards
Shadow Cabinet:
- Sylvan Richards, Shadow Minister of Planning and Environment
- Jeanne Atherden, Shadow Minister of Finance
- Trevor Moniz, Shadow Attorney General
- Craig Cannonier, Shadow Minister of Works and Infrastructure
- Jeff Baron, Shadow Minister of National Security
- Dr Grant Gibbons, Shadow Minister of Economic Development
- Susan Jackson, Shadow Minister of Health and Seniors
- Cole Simons, Shadow Minister of Education
- Ben Smith, Shadow Minister of Sport and Youth Development
- Leah Scott, Shadow Minister of Tourism and Transport
Opposition/OBA MPs:
- Sylvan Richards
- Cole Simons
- Trevor Moniz
- Michael Dunkley
- Craig Cannonier
- Jeanne Atherden
- Susan Jackson
- Dr Grant Gibbons
- Patricia Gordon-Pamplin
- Jeff Baron
- Leah Scott
- Ben Smith
Opposition/OBA Senators:
- Nandi Outerbridge
- Nicholas Kempe
- Andrew Simons
The OBA did not loose the election. The UBP did.
Now lets see whats under this HOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!