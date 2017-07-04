Nomination Of Candidates For General Election

July 4, 2017 | 8 Comments

The nomination of candidates for the General Election was held today [July 4] at the Hamilton Seventh-Day Adventist Church Hall on King Street, Hamilton. At the close of nominations, the following candidates were nominated for election, to take place on 18th July 2017.

Both parties are fielding candidates in all 36 seats, and there are 5 Independents: Thad Hollis in C#6, Gershywn Smith in C#8, former Premier Paula Cox in C#14, Elmore Warren in C#21, and Christina Eliot Storey in C#32.


Const. #1 St. George’s North

  • Kenneth L. Bascome OBA
  • Renee Ming PLP

Const. #2 St. George’s West

  • Nandi Outerbridge OBA
  • Kim Swan PLP

Const. # 3 St. Davids

  • Lovitta Foggo PLP
  • Andrea Moniz-DeSouza OBA

Const. # 4 St. George’s South

  • Tinee Furbert PLP
  • Suzann Roberts-Holshouser OBA

Const. #5 Hamilton East

  • Peter Barrett OBA
  • Derrick Burgess PLP

Const. #6 Hamilton West

  • Simone Barton OBA
  • Wayne Furbert PLP
  • Thad Hollis IND

Const. #7 Hamilton South

  • Sylvan Richards OBA
  • Anthony Richardson PLP

Const. #8 Smith’s South

  • Cole Simons OBA
  • Gershywn Charles Conway Smith IND
  • Roseanne Tucker PLP

Const. #9 Smith’s West

  • Vance Campbell Jr. PLP
  • Trevor Moniz OBA

Const. #10 Smith’s North

  • Michael Dunkley OBA
  • Dr. Ernest Peets Jr. PLP

Const. #11 Dveonshire East

  • Christopher Famous PLP
  • Bob Richards OBA

Const. #12 Devonshire South Central

  • Craig Cannonier OBA
  • George Scott PLP

Const. #13 Devonshire North Central

  • Fabian Minors OBA
  • Diallo Rabain PLP

Const. #14 Devonshire North West

  • Wayne Caines PLP
  • Paula Ann Cox IND
  • Glen Smith OBA

Const. #15 Pembroke East

  • Walter Roban PLP
  • Scott Stewart OBA

Const. #16 Pembroke East Central

  • Michael Weeks PLP
  • Lynne Woolridge OBA

Const. #17 Pembroke Central

  • Walton Brown PLP
  • Andrew Simons OBA

Const. #18 Pembroke West Central

  • David Burt PLP
  • Nick Kempe OBA

Const. #19 Pembroke West

  • Jeanne Atherden OBA
  • Jason Hayward PLP

Const. #20 Pembroke South West

  • Susan Jackson OBA
  • Graham Maule PLP

Const. #21 Pembroke South East

  • Rolfe Commissiong PLP
  • Rodney Smith OBA
  • Elmore Warren IND

Const. #22 Paget East

  • Grant Gibbons OBA
  • Curtis Richardson PLP

Const. #23 Paget West

  • Emily-Gail Dill PLP
  • Patricia Gordon-Pamplin OBA

Const. #24 Warwick South East

  • Nalton Brangman OBA
  • Lawrence Scott PLP

Const. #25 Warwick North East

  • Jeff Baron OBA
  • Kathy Lynn Simmons PLP

Const. #26 Warwick South Central

  • Robyn Swan OBA
  • Neville Tyrrell PLP

Const. #27 Warwick North Central

  • David Burch PLP
  • Sheila Gomez OBA

Const. #28 Warwick West

  • Dennis Lister III PLP
  • Jeff Sousa OBA

Const. #29 Southampton East

  • Zane DeSilva PLP
  • Winfield Todd OBA

Const. #30 Southampton East Central

  • Quinton Butterfield PLP
  • Leah Scott OBA

Const. #31 Southampton West Central

  • Crystal Caesar PLP
  • Ben Smith OBA

Const. #32 Southampton West

  • Scott Simmons PLP
  • Christina Eliot Storey IND
  • Charlie Swan OBA

Const. #33 Sandys South

  • Georgia Marshall OBA
  • Jamahl Snaith Simmons PLP

Const. #34 Sandys South Central

  • Ed Bailey OBA
  • Kim Wilson PLP

Const. #35 Sandys North Central

  • Dennis Lister PLP
  • Michael Swan OBA

Const. #36 Sandys North

  • Ray Charlton OBA
  • Michael Scott PLP

  1. Vote says:
    July 4, 2017

    Paula Ann Cox your really serious about running. I’ve definitely lost all respect for you at this point, you might have been done wrong in the selection process BUT party before individual. Remember it was your LACK of leadership when you was Premier to call a snap election when the BDA/UBP were merging.

    Reply
  2. John doe says:
    July 4, 2017

    This gonna be an interesting election

    Reply
  3. Blind Sheep says:
    July 4, 2017

    Shame there not a field of 36 Independents, Bermuda needs a better choice.

    Reply
  4. Ringmaster says:
    July 4, 2017

    I would think Sandys and Southampton will be very interesting as they have benefited from AC35, especially as a home owner. Now it’s over we will see a downturn in rentals, and sales, which could be severe if people decide to leave Bermuda if the election does not go well. Just being realistic.

    Reply
  5. NO MORE WAR says:
    July 4, 2017

    Smh at Mrs Cox.

    Reply
  6. Ringmaster says:
    July 4, 2017

    Where is Mark Pettingill? He was elected as an OBA MP in 2012, but he resigned to run as an Independent until 2017, so why isn’t he running? When he resigned he should have caused a bye election. To not run now says a lot about his integrity and commitment.

    Reply
  7. Jus' Askin' says:
    July 4, 2017

    2 More Weeks :-D

    Reply
  8. Kangoocar says:
    July 4, 2017

    Even on nomination day, the plp are trying to deceive the voters! I can’t wait for them to lose once again, Bermuda could not afford them before and we sure as heck can’t afford them now! Blurt just got back from New York from his silly junket at plp donor expense with that totally bogus PR stunt on Wall Street and the plp supporters still can’t see how deceptive he really is??

    Reply

