Nomination Of Candidates For General Election

The nomination of candidates for the General Election was held today [July 4] at the Hamilton Seventh-Day Adventist Church Hall on King Street, Hamilton. At the close of nominations, the following candidates were nominated for election, to take place on 18th July 2017.

Both parties are fielding candidates in all 36 seats, and there are 5 Independents: Thad Hollis in C#6, Gershywn Smith in C#8, former Premier Paula Cox in C#14, Elmore Warren in C#21, and Christina Eliot Storey in C#32.

















.

Const. #1 St. George’s North

Kenneth L. Bascome OBA

Renee Ming PLP

Const. #2 St. George’s West

Nandi Outerbridge OBA

Kim Swan PLP

Const. # 3 St. Davids

Lovitta Foggo PLP

Andrea Moniz-DeSouza OBA

Const. # 4 St. George’s South

Tinee Furbert PLP

Suzann Roberts-Holshouser OBA

Const. #5 Hamilton East

Peter Barrett OBA

Derrick Burgess PLP

Const. #6 Hamilton West

Simone Barton OBA

Wayne Furbert PLP

Thad Hollis IND

Const. #7 Hamilton South

Sylvan Richards OBA

Anthony Richardson PLP

Const. #8 Smith’s South

Cole Simons OBA

Gershywn Charles Conway Smith IND

Roseanne Tucker PLP

Const. #9 Smith’s West

Vance Campbell Jr. PLP

Trevor Moniz OBA

Const. #10 Smith’s North

Michael Dunkley OBA

Dr. Ernest Peets Jr. PLP

Const. #11 Dveonshire East

Christopher Famous PLP

Bob Richards OBA

Const. #12 Devonshire South Central

Craig Cannonier OBA

George Scott PLP

Const. #13 Devonshire North Central

Fabian Minors OBA

Diallo Rabain PLP

Const. #14 Devonshire North West

Wayne Caines PLP

Paula Ann Cox IND

Glen Smith OBA

Const. #15 Pembroke East

Walter Roban PLP

Scott Stewart OBA

Const. #16 Pembroke East Central

Michael Weeks PLP

Lynne Woolridge OBA

Const. #17 Pembroke Central

Walton Brown PLP

Andrew Simons OBA

Const. #18 Pembroke West Central

David Burt PLP

Nick Kempe OBA

Const. #19 Pembroke West

Jeanne Atherden OBA

Jason Hayward PLP

Const. #20 Pembroke South West

Susan Jackson OBA

Graham Maule PLP

Const. #21 Pembroke South East

Rolfe Commissiong PLP

Rodney Smith OBA

Elmore Warren IND

Const. #22 Paget East

Grant Gibbons OBA

Curtis Richardson PLP

Const. #23 Paget West

Emily-Gail Dill PLP

Patricia Gordon-Pamplin OBA

Const. #24 Warwick South East

Nalton Brangman OBA

Lawrence Scott PLP

Const. #25 Warwick North East

Jeff Baron OBA

Kathy Lynn Simmons PLP

Const. #26 Warwick South Central

Robyn Swan OBA

Neville Tyrrell PLP

Const. #27 Warwick North Central

David Burch PLP

Sheila Gomez OBA

Const. #28 Warwick West

Dennis Lister III PLP

Jeff Sousa OBA

Const. #29 Southampton East

Zane DeSilva PLP

Winfield Todd OBA

Const. #30 Southampton East Central

Quinton Butterfield PLP

Leah Scott OBA

Const. #31 Southampton West Central

Crystal Caesar PLP

Ben Smith OBA

Const. #32 Southampton West

Scott Simmons PLP

Christina Eliot Storey IND

Charlie Swan OBA

Const. #33 Sandys South

Georgia Marshall OBA

Jamahl Snaith Simmons PLP

Const. #34 Sandys South Central

Ed Bailey OBA

Kim Wilson PLP

Const. #35 Sandys North Central

Dennis Lister PLP

Michael Swan OBA

Const. #36 Sandys North

Ray Charlton OBA

Michael Scott PLP

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics