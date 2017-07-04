Nomination Of Candidates For General Election
The nomination of candidates for the General Election was held today [July 4] at the Hamilton Seventh-Day Adventist Church Hall on King Street, Hamilton. At the close of nominations, the following candidates were nominated for election, to take place on 18th July 2017.
Both parties are fielding candidates in all 36 seats, and there are 5 Independents: Thad Hollis in C#6, Gershywn Smith in C#8, former Premier Paula Cox in C#14, Elmore Warren in C#21, and Christina Eliot Storey in C#32.
.
Const. #1 St. George’s North
- Kenneth L. Bascome OBA
- Renee Ming PLP
Const. #2 St. George’s West
- Nandi Outerbridge OBA
- Kim Swan PLP
Const. # 3 St. Davids
- Lovitta Foggo PLP
- Andrea Moniz-DeSouza OBA
Const. # 4 St. George’s South
- Tinee Furbert PLP
- Suzann Roberts-Holshouser OBA
Const. #5 Hamilton East
- Peter Barrett OBA
- Derrick Burgess PLP
Const. #6 Hamilton West
- Simone Barton OBA
- Wayne Furbert PLP
- Thad Hollis IND
Const. #7 Hamilton South
- Sylvan Richards OBA
- Anthony Richardson PLP
Const. #8 Smith’s South
- Cole Simons OBA
- Gershywn Charles Conway Smith IND
- Roseanne Tucker PLP
Const. #9 Smith’s West
- Vance Campbell Jr. PLP
- Trevor Moniz OBA
Const. #10 Smith’s North
- Michael Dunkley OBA
- Dr. Ernest Peets Jr. PLP
Const. #11 Dveonshire East
- Christopher Famous PLP
- Bob Richards OBA
Const. #12 Devonshire South Central
- Craig Cannonier OBA
- George Scott PLP
Const. #13 Devonshire North Central
- Fabian Minors OBA
- Diallo Rabain PLP
Const. #14 Devonshire North West
- Wayne Caines PLP
- Paula Ann Cox IND
- Glen Smith OBA
Const. #15 Pembroke East
- Walter Roban PLP
- Scott Stewart OBA
Const. #16 Pembroke East Central
- Michael Weeks PLP
- Lynne Woolridge OBA
Const. #17 Pembroke Central
- Walton Brown PLP
- Andrew Simons OBA
Const. #18 Pembroke West Central
- David Burt PLP
- Nick Kempe OBA
Const. #19 Pembroke West
- Jeanne Atherden OBA
- Jason Hayward PLP
Const. #20 Pembroke South West
- Susan Jackson OBA
- Graham Maule PLP
Const. #21 Pembroke South East
- Rolfe Commissiong PLP
- Rodney Smith OBA
- Elmore Warren IND
Const. #22 Paget East
- Grant Gibbons OBA
- Curtis Richardson PLP
Const. #23 Paget West
- Emily-Gail Dill PLP
- Patricia Gordon-Pamplin OBA
Const. #24 Warwick South East
- Nalton Brangman OBA
- Lawrence Scott PLP
Const. #25 Warwick North East
- Jeff Baron OBA
- Kathy Lynn Simmons PLP
Const. #26 Warwick South Central
- Robyn Swan OBA
- Neville Tyrrell PLP
Const. #27 Warwick North Central
- David Burch PLP
- Sheila Gomez OBA
Const. #28 Warwick West
- Dennis Lister III PLP
- Jeff Sousa OBA
Const. #29 Southampton East
- Zane DeSilva PLP
- Winfield Todd OBA
Const. #30 Southampton East Central
- Quinton Butterfield PLP
- Leah Scott OBA
Const. #31 Southampton West Central
- Crystal Caesar PLP
- Ben Smith OBA
Const. #32 Southampton West
- Scott Simmons PLP
- Christina Eliot Storey IND
- Charlie Swan OBA
Const. #33 Sandys South
- Georgia Marshall OBA
- Jamahl Snaith Simmons PLP
Const. #34 Sandys South Central
- Ed Bailey OBA
- Kim Wilson PLP
Const. #35 Sandys North Central
- Dennis Lister PLP
- Michael Swan OBA
Const. #36 Sandys North
- Ray Charlton OBA
- Michael Scott PLP
Paula Ann Cox your really serious about running. I’ve definitely lost all respect for you at this point, you might have been done wrong in the selection process BUT party before individual. Remember it was your LACK of leadership when you was Premier to call a snap election when the BDA/UBP were merging.
This gonna be an interesting election
Shame there not a field of 36 Independents, Bermuda needs a better choice.
I would think Sandys and Southampton will be very interesting as they have benefited from AC35, especially as a home owner. Now it’s over we will see a downturn in rentals, and sales, which could be severe if people decide to leave Bermuda if the election does not go well. Just being realistic.
Smh at Mrs Cox.
Where is Mark Pettingill? He was elected as an OBA MP in 2012, but he resigned to run as an Independent until 2017, so why isn’t he running? When he resigned he should have caused a bye election. To not run now says a lot about his integrity and commitment.
2 More Weeks
Even on nomination day, the plp are trying to deceive the voters! I can’t wait for them to lose once again, Bermuda could not afford them before and we sure as heck can’t afford them now! Blurt just got back from New York from his silly junket at plp donor expense with that totally bogus PR stunt on Wall Street and the plp supporters still can’t see how deceptive he really is??