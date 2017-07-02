Obligation On Importers To Apply To Customs

The Customs Department is reminding those who have imported goods with the benefit of duty relief of their obligation to make prior application to Customs to sell or donate such goods.

A Government spokesperson said, “The Customs Department has recently taken note of a growing number of online posts advertising the sale of restricted goods imported free of duty.

“Customs would like to remind persons who have imported goods with the benefit of duty relief of their obligation to make prior application to Customs to sell or donate such goods. The Collector may approve sale or donation of such goods on payment of the outstanding import duty.

“Failure to obtain approval to divert restricted duty free goods to home use may result in a monetary penalty being imposed on the seller and seizure of the goods in question from the buyer.

“Persons wishing to sell or donate duty relieved goods are encouraged to contact Customs by email on customs@gov.bm. Dedicated customs officers are standing by to process diversion applications speedily.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business