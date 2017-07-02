Obligation On Importers To Apply To Customs
The Customs Department is reminding those who have imported goods with the benefit of duty relief of their obligation to make prior application to Customs to sell or donate such goods.
A Government spokesperson said, “The Customs Department has recently taken note of a growing number of online posts advertising the sale of restricted goods imported free of duty.
“Customs would like to remind persons who have imported goods with the benefit of duty relief of their obligation to make prior application to Customs to sell or donate such goods. The Collector may approve sale or donation of such goods on payment of the outstanding import duty.
“Failure to obtain approval to divert restricted duty free goods to home use may result in a monetary penalty being imposed on the seller and seizure of the goods in question from the buyer.
“Persons wishing to sell or donate duty relieved goods are encouraged to contact Customs by email on customs@gov.bm. Dedicated customs officers are standing by to process diversion applications speedily.”
Yup, seen more inflatables than you can shake a stick at, so apparently these folks have no regard for the law either (sense of entitlement?), we were told boats and vehicles were to be imported duty free and were to be shipped out at the end of the AC, the difference is that they aren’t dealt with like everyone else, they are kindly asked or encouraged to now apply for diversion applications which dedicated customs officers are standing by waiting for. Standing by while clear illegal acts are being committed and do nothing. On top of this if a local buys a boat or limo, the person who sold it is merely fined while the buyer loses the boat and the money, VIP privilege.
