Pay-Loader Loses Traction At Tynes Bay Plant

During a heavy downpour recently, a pay-loader being operated at Tynes Bay Waste Treatment Facility lost its traction on wet ground resulting in the unit tipping and coming to rest on nearby trees. No one was injured in the incident.

A Government spokesperson said, “The incident was investigated by the Tynes Bay Safety Officer who determined that the incident was relatively minor and there were fortunately no injuries.

“Going forward, the operator will use the main road, rather than drive down the hill again. The root cause of the issue appeared to be old/bald tyres on the vehicle which made it difficult for them to grip the wet grass.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All