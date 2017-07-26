Photos: Minister Visits STEAM Academy Students

This morning [July 26], the Minister of Education, Diallo Rabain visited the Department of Education’s Gifted and Talented Education Programme [GATE] summer Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics [STEAM] Academy for students in Primary 5 through senior school.

Minister Rabain met with students enrolled in the four-week course held at CedarBdridge Academy. Students have been in engaged in learning digibotics/robotics, performing arts, gaming and a renewable energy challenge.

The DIGIBOTICS course, lead by Dr. John Madiro, Jenaia Curtis and Cecily Richardson, had students in P4-P6 working on coding, programming, digital interfacing, hands-on robot design and drone technology.

Gaming Academy, directed by Neville Zuill and Tia Maria Robinson, introduced M1 and M2 to the methods and processes used by professional game makers throughout the world. Students created their own original digital online games including graphics, music and sound.

Primary school students that participated in AH Tempo performing arts workshop, directed by Malinda Simmons-Jennings, Rajai Denbrook, Samone Outerbridge and Cindy Esdaille, have received daily instruction in dance, devising original drama, vocal styles, vocal technique, set building, costume and prop making.

The STEAM academy concludes tomorrow evening [July 27] with a student exhibition and performance at the Ruth Seaton James Centre for Performing Arts. Gaming students have work stations set up to play games before the performance.

Tickets are $35 and $10 for students under 12 and can be purchase at the door.

