PLP On The OBA ‘Leaving Bermudians Behind’
“Tourism can’t go forward leaving Bermudians behind”, this according to the Progressive Labour Party tonight [July 2] after Junior Minister for Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Kenneth Bascome spoke of joint efforts between the Ministry, the BTA and Skyport “to secure new routes to Bermuda including Europe and the US”.
A PLP spokesperson said, “With the OBA’s lengthy record of broken promises, it is difficult to take news of “potential” anything seriously. At this stage, it is clear that they will say anything or do anything to erase or distract from an overall record of failure and neglect of the island’s unemployed, our youth and our seniors.
“Mr. Bascome’s statement is vague and promises much but where is the substance?
“What new air routes?
“What new airlines?
“What, if any, concessions will be required to make these a reality?
“The biggest question for the OBA however is this: Where are the jobs? Under the OBA Bermuda lost over 2000 jobs, experienced two of the worst years of air arrivals in half a century and the only job category that saw growth was held by non-Bermudians.
“The OBA has benefited one Bermuda, but, they’ve left the rest of us behind. Bermuda can do better. It’s time for a government that puts Bermudians first.”
More hot air from the PLP. Its to bad there singing the same song. And did all of the PLP think this up. Or is the genius scared to use there name.
Where is any substance for ANYTHING the PLP have claimed?
Vision 2025?? Please…
Any Bermudians with a good work ethic who make time and show up every day are guaranteed a job in Bermuda. The greater question is how many can tick all three boxes?
the PLP press release is fiction…..
The PLP really must be desperate. In the face of facts such as construction seeing a renewed surge in activity, tourism & the demand for labour on the up & up, all the related businesses busier, the PLP moans about the OBA doing it all wrong.
They have some very vague promises about 2025 but no plan, certainly no idea how to fund these promises & not a word of how they plan to pay the $600,000 per day finance expenses caused by the massive debt that we have to pay because of the last spectacular PLP administration failure.
All they have is catchy hollow slogans.
Again the PLP creates twisted lies. I would love to see where the figure of 2000 jobs lost comes from—-please show this number as an actual fact in writing from (I guess ) the Statistic’s department—–how many jobs lost during the OBA’s rule where in the beginning when Bermuda was still reeling from the PLP’s dismal leadership during the Brown years which for the first few years of OBA rule was still a recession, and then how many jobs gained as a whole over the OBA’s rule.
The PLP is the party twisting any bit of truth to suit their agenda-they are basically grasping at straws.
You left Bermudians behind for 14 years. Now you just waking up?! Don’t bs my intelligence.
read the damn thing he said EFFORTS at least they are trying and have moved us BERMUDIANS of ALL colors, races, and creeds FORWARD
PLP left ALL Bermudians behind when they LOST $5,000,000,000 and claimed they didn’t know where it went. Paula Cox and them throwing millions of dollars at foreigners in contracts. Where was the PLP’s moaning then? Hypocrites. PLP drained the milk from the udder of Bermuda, and left it so dry that GENERATIONS of youth here will SUFFER….
Say what you want about the OBA but nobody can deny that this island is moving forward. With the PLP we’d be going into reverse, again. Straight up.
The best thing about it is even though the OBA have “potential” and actually (broken ground, etc) in actual fact the PLP have ZERO! They don’t even have potential…LMFAO!
Ground will be broken by November 2011 for the new Park Hyatt Bermuda, Premier Ewart Brown said this afternoon.
-October 10, 2010
Just food for thought. My next door neighbors who are Bermudian and in the taxi business just had rhe best two months of earnings in their history of over 10 years.
This spokesman must have been off the island this past 2 months to have not seen what the tourism can do.
I don’t think hosting the AC is the same thing as general tourism. It was a one-off. Great time yes. Heady experience. But overall, temporary.
Yes lets go back to the PLP Tourism plan! Things were so much better. The PLP government was brilliant at revitalizing Tourism. Lets look at a few of their past triumphs. Please remind us at what the cost was and how many tourist actually traveled here for these. What was our return on investment again?
Playboy Mansion Party
Beyonce Concert
Faith Based Tourism
Globalhue Campaign
Then there were the cruise ship contracts that they forgot to sign, which led to 12 less ships coming to Dockyard the following year! They forgot!!! Who does that?
How many hotels closed during their 14 years? How many upgraded in 14 years? How many new hotels were built? Now lets compare the same to the past 4 years with the OBA. THese are the true indicators of consumer and investor confidence!
However, , once again the most troubling thing for me is that they are simply saying they don’t like what the OBA has done, and say they can do better – but never say how.
Spin Spin Spin.. more of the same PLP BS and complaining with no offer of how to get BETTER results and faster.
Didn’t the PLP pretty much subsidize the airlines and the half-empty aircraft that came in daily after the crash of ’08? I love how they question potential concessions by the OBA. SMH
Really PLP? How soon you forget all your broken promises,And mismanagement of the public purse. The debt you have saddled our children with for generation to come. And all you do is mislead the people. OBA is not prefect, but they are the lesser of two evils.
The PLP benefitted their Friends and Family who became very wealthy, but the rest of Bermuda suffered
What exactly are the PLP offering? We’ve heard nothing, other than attacks on the OBA. No firm plans, no guarantees, just empty words and promises. Come up with something substantial of you own, and I’ll consider whether to vote for you. If not, I’ll be either a non-voter or OBA.
the Two Bermuda Alliance is mud slinging again !
The PLP have done what exactly that has benefit Bermuda as a whole? Oh, right…..nothing.
please….were is your platform..I need to read it
“The OBA has benefited one Bermuda, but, they’ve left the rest of us behind. Bermuda can do better. It’s time for a government that puts Bermudians first.”
This simply is not true.
Correction, the first sentence simply is not true… that “The OBA has benefited one Bermuda, but they’ve left the rest of us behind.”
What a load of tosh!
Maybe, just once, the PLP will declare the sky is blue and, providing it is daytime, I will show a bit of trust and look outside. Other than that, there is NOTHING, no hope whatsoever, that anything they say is true.
We had 12 years of the plp putting themselves first and the rest of us got left behind the rest of the world
Give me three examples of things that the plp did that created a boost for Bermuda and Bermudians during their terms in government to make it easier for you it can be in any sector not just tourism. Come on Onion Jizz I know you are checking in.
But oyeah they had Beyoncé but oops that cost us a million maybe more we forgot about that it was during the “let’s blow the people purse years” from cristal to bust
