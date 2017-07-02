PLP On The OBA ‘Leaving Bermudians Behind’

“Tourism can’t go forward leaving Bermudians behind”, this according to the Progressive Labour Party tonight [July 2] after Junior Minister for Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Kenneth Bascome spoke of joint efforts between the Ministry, the BTA and Skyport “to secure new routes to Bermuda including Europe and the US”.

A PLP spokesperson said, “With the OBA’s lengthy record of broken promises, it is difficult to take news of “potential” anything seriously. At this stage, it is clear that they will say anything or do anything to erase or distract from an overall record of failure and neglect of the island’s unemployed, our youth and our seniors.

“Mr. Bascome’s statement is vague and promises much but where is the substance?

“What new air routes?

“What new airlines?

“What, if any, concessions will be required to make these a reality?

“The biggest question for the OBA however is this: Where are the jobs? Under the OBA Bermuda lost over 2000 jobs, experienced two of the worst years of air arrivals in half a century and the only job category that saw growth was held by non-Bermudians.

“The OBA has benefited one Bermuda, but, they’ve left the rest of us behind. Bermuda can do better. It’s time for a government that puts Bermudians first.”

Category: All, News, Politics