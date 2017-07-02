PLP On The OBA ‘Leaving Bermudians Behind’

July 2, 2017 | 31 Comments

“Tourism can’t go forward leaving Bermudians behind”, this according to the Progressive Labour Party tonight [July 2] after Junior Minister for Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Kenneth Bascome spoke of joint efforts between the Ministry, the BTA and Skyport “to secure new routes to Bermuda including Europe and the US”.

A PLP spokesperson said, “With the OBA’s lengthy record of broken promises, it is difficult to take news of “potential” anything seriously. At this stage, it is clear that they will say anything or do anything to erase or distract from an overall record of failure and neglect of the island’s unemployed, our youth and our seniors.

“Mr. Bascome’s statement is vague and promises much but where is the substance?

“What new air routes?

“What new airlines?

“What, if any, concessions will be required to make these a reality?

“The biggest question for the OBA however is this: Where are the jobs? Under the OBA Bermuda lost over 2000 jobs, experienced two of the worst years of air arrivals in half a century and the only job category that saw growth was held by non-Bermudians.

“The OBA has benefited one Bermuda, but, they’ve left the rest of us behind. Bermuda can do better. It’s time for a government that puts Bermudians first.”

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics

Comments (31)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. ralph says:
    July 3, 2017

    AGREED

    Reply
  2. Imagine that says:
    July 3, 2017

    More hot air from the PLP. Its to bad there singing the same song. And did all of the PLP think this up. Or is the genius scared to use there name.

    Reply
  3. aceboy says:
    July 3, 2017

    LOL

    Where is any substance for ANYTHING the PLP have claimed?

    Vision 2025?? Please…

    Reply
  4. Comfortably numb says:
    July 3, 2017

    Any Bermudians with a good work ethic who make time and show up every day are guaranteed a job in Bermuda. The greater question is how many can tick all three boxes?

    Reply
  5. Navin Johnson says:
    July 3, 2017

    the PLP press release is fiction…..

    Reply
  6. Triangle Drifter says:
    July 3, 2017

    The PLP really must be desperate. In the face of facts such as construction seeing a renewed surge in activity, tourism & the demand for labour on the up & up, all the related businesses busier, the PLP moans about the OBA doing it all wrong.

    They have some very vague promises about 2025 but no plan, certainly no idea how to fund these promises & not a word of how they plan to pay the $600,000 per day finance expenses caused by the massive debt that we have to pay because of the last spectacular PLP administration failure.

    All they have is catchy hollow slogans.

    Reply
  7. DarkStar says:
    July 3, 2017

    Again the PLP creates twisted lies. I would love to see where the figure of 2000 jobs lost comes from—-please show this number as an actual fact in writing from (I guess ) the Statistic’s department—–how many jobs lost during the OBA’s rule where in the beginning when Bermuda was still reeling from the PLP’s dismal leadership during the Brown years which for the first few years of OBA rule was still a recession, and then how many jobs gained as a whole over the OBA’s rule.

    The PLP is the party twisting any bit of truth to suit their agenda-they are basically grasping at straws.

    Reply
  8. Truth is killin' me... says:
    July 3, 2017

    You left Bermudians behind for 14 years. Now you just waking up?! Don’t bs my intelligence.

    Reply
  9. BOOM says:
    July 3, 2017

    read the damn thing he said EFFORTS at least they are trying and have moved us BERMUDIANS of ALL colors, races, and creeds FORWARD

    Reply
  10. Gerald Herald says:
    July 3, 2017

    PLP left ALL Bermudians behind when they LOST $5,000,000,000 and claimed they didn’t know where it went. Paula Cox and them throwing millions of dollars at foreigners in contracts. Where was the PLP’s moaning then? Hypocrites. PLP drained the milk from the udder of Bermuda, and left it so dry that GENERATIONS of youth here will SUFFER….

    Reply
  11. Justin says:
    July 3, 2017

    Say what you want about the OBA but nobody can deny that this island is moving forward. With the PLP we’d be going into reverse, again. Straight up.

    Reply
  12. Jus' Wonderin' says:
    July 3, 2017

    The best thing about it is even though the OBA have “potential” and actually (broken ground, etc) in actual fact the PLP have ZERO! They don’t even have potential…LMFAO!

    Reply
  13. AD says:
    July 3, 2017

    Ground will be broken by November 2011 for the new Park Hyatt Bermuda, Premier Ewart Brown said this afternoon.

    -October 10, 2010

    Reply
  14. Skytrain says:
    July 3, 2017

    Just food for thought. My next door neighbors who are Bermudian and in the taxi business just had rhe best two months of earnings in their history of over 10 years.
    This spokesman must have been off the island this past 2 months to have not seen what the tourism can do.

    Reply
    • HOW MUCH for a gallon of milk?!? says:
      July 3, 2017

      I don’t think hosting the AC is the same thing as general tourism. It was a one-off. Great time yes. Heady experience. But overall, temporary.

      Reply
  15. Yes Eye says:
    July 3, 2017

    Yes lets go back to the PLP Tourism plan! Things were so much better. The PLP government was brilliant at revitalizing Tourism. Lets look at a few of their past triumphs. Please remind us at what the cost was and how many tourist actually traveled here for these. What was our return on investment again?

    Playboy Mansion Party
    Beyonce Concert
    Faith Based Tourism
    Globalhue Campaign

    Then there were the cruise ship contracts that they forgot to sign, which led to 12 less ships coming to Dockyard the following year! They forgot!!! Who does that?

    How many hotels closed during their 14 years? How many upgraded in 14 years? How many new hotels were built? Now lets compare the same to the past 4 years with the OBA. THese are the true indicators of consumer and investor confidence!

    However, , once again the most troubling thing for me is that they are simply saying they don’t like what the OBA has done, and say they can do better – but never say how.

    Reply
  16. SO Far SO good... says:
    July 3, 2017

    Spin Spin Spin.. more of the same PLP BS and complaining with no offer of how to get BETTER results and faster.

    Didn’t the PLP pretty much subsidize the airlines and the half-empty aircraft that came in daily after the crash of ’08? I love how they question potential concessions by the OBA. SMH

    Reply
  17. Let there be hope says:
    July 3, 2017

    Really PLP? How soon you forget all your broken promises,And mismanagement of the public purse. The debt you have saddled our children with for generation to come. And all you do is mislead the people. OBA is not prefect, but they are the lesser of two evils.

    Reply
  18. Common Sense says:
    July 3, 2017

    The PLP benefitted their Friends and Family who became very wealthy, but the rest of Bermuda suffered

    Reply
  19. Branch says:
    July 3, 2017

    What exactly are the PLP offering? We’ve heard nothing, other than attacks on the OBA. No firm plans, no guarantees, just empty words and promises. Come up with something substantial of you own, and I’ll consider whether to vote for you. If not, I’ll be either a non-voter or OBA.

    Reply
  20. Joe says:
    July 3, 2017

    the Two Bermuda Alliance is mud slinging again !

    Reply
  21. mdb says:
    July 3, 2017

    The PLP have done what exactly that has benefit Bermuda as a whole? Oh, right…..nothing.

    Reply
  22. the original swing voter says:
    July 3, 2017

    please….were is your platform..I need to read it

    Reply
  23. Kim S says:
    July 3, 2017

    “The OBA has benefited one Bermuda, but, they’ve left the rest of us behind. Bermuda can do better. It’s time for a government that puts Bermudians first.”

    This simply is not true.

    Reply
    • Kim S says:
      July 3, 2017

      Correction, the first sentence simply is not true… that “The OBA has benefited one Bermuda, but they’ve left the rest of us behind.”

      Reply
  24. Cow Polly says:
    July 3, 2017

    What a load of tosh!

    Reply
  25. LongBay Trading Inc. says:
    July 3, 2017

    Maybe, just once, the PLP will declare the sky is blue and, providing it is daytime, I will show a bit of trust and look outside. Other than that, there is NOTHING, no hope whatsoever, that anything they say is true.

    Reply
  26. Bermie says:
    July 3, 2017

    We had 12 years of the plp putting themselves first and the rest of us got left behind the rest of the world

    Reply
  27. wahoo says:
    July 3, 2017

    Give me three examples of things that the plp did that created a boost for Bermuda and Bermudians during their terms in government to make it easier for you it can be in any sector not just tourism. Come on Onion Jizz I know you are checking in.

    Reply
    • John says:
      July 3, 2017

      But oyeah they had Beyoncé but oops that cost us a million maybe more we forgot about that it was during the “let’s blow the people purse years” from cristal to bust

      Reply
  28. Spit Bouy says:
    July 3, 2017

    Yawns

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»