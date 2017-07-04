PLP’s Response To OBA’s Election Platform

“As the OBA releases their 2017 platform, Bermudians should take extreme caution when reading it,” the PLP said, adding that “in 2012, the OBA made several promises to Bermudians that were broken.”

“In 2012, the OBA promised to create 2,000 new Bermudian jobs. They broke that promise. We lost 2,000 jobs,” the PLP said.

“In 2012, the OBA promised to “reduce the cost of electricity by properly regulating the energy sector.”Electricity costs have risen for consumers”

“In 2012, the OBA promised to “reduce the cost of healthcare through tighter controls of Governmentfinanced programmes. Health care today is more expensive than it was in 2012.

“The OBA promised to waive the stamp duty for homes valued under $1 million. This was not achieved.

“In 2012, the OBA promised to “reduce government debt” and “reduce the cost of living.” Government debt has doubled and our cost of living is the highest in the world and getting higher.

“In 2012, the OBA promised to “eliminate age discrimination. This was never enacted.

“In 2012, the OBA promised to “expand preschool places,” “extend the school day” and “increase the number of guidance counselors.” None of these promises were delivered upon by the OBA government. According to UNESCO, Government Spending on Education as a Percentage of GDP in Bermuda Has Declined Under the OBA [http://data.uis.unesco.org].

“In 2012, the OBA promised to hold a gaming referendum. They failed to do so and pushed gaming through without a referendum.

“If the OBA were graded on their performance, they would get an F. Bermuda deserves better than an OBA that promises the world and fails to deliver. Ask yourself, if the OBA didn’t deliver on their 2012 promises, why should we trust them now?”

