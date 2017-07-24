St. Kitts And Nevis Congratulates New Premier

Following the PLP’s election victory, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris extended his congratulations to the PLP and Premier David Burt.

“On behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I heartily congratulate David Burt and his PLP colleagues for attaining the highest number of votes ever secured by a political party under Bermuda’s thirty-six single-seat constituency system, which has been in place since 2003,” Prime Minister Harris said.

“The impressive win underscores not only the overwhelming success of the PLP’s intensive, hands-on voter-mobilization efforts, but also the inclusiveness and effectiveness of its message focusing on reducing racial tension and promoting an economy that benefits all Bermudians.”

Dr. Harris continued: “This call to unity in advancing progress resonates with the majority of the electorate and also with us, your friends and partners in St. Kitts and Nevis, who recognize, as you do, that working together brings out the best in – and achieves the best results for – everyone.”

