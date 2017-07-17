Post Office Advisory: Notice To Crawl Residents

July 17, 2017 | 2 Comments

The Bermuda Post Office [BPO] said they wish to advise residents of CR02 and CR03 that there will be “no mail delivery owing to staff vacancies.”

“The BPO apologizes for this inconvenience. Residents may collect their mail from the Crawl Post Office from Wednesday July 19, whilst we complete the hiring process, which we hope to be August 1, 2017,” a spokesperson said.

“The BPO wishes to thank the public for its patience.”

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Real Onion says:
    July 17, 2017

    Bermuda Post Office has the slowest delivery service in the World.

    Reply
  2. Stinky D. says:
    July 17, 2017

    Pay some workers overtime to deliver the mail
    Use some left over money from Americas Cup or did it all get spent

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»