Post Office Advisory: Notice To Crawl Residents

The Bermuda Post Office [BPO] said they wish to advise residents of CR02 and CR03 that there will be “no mail delivery owing to staff vacancies.”

“The BPO apologizes for this inconvenience. Residents may collect their mail from the Crawl Post Office from Wednesday July 19, whilst we complete the hiring process, which we hope to be August 1, 2017,” a spokesperson said.

“The BPO wishes to thank the public for its patience.”

Read More About

Category: All, News