Rotisserie Grill To Host $10 Buffet Special

“On Tuesday, August 8th, The Rotisserie Grill will be hosting a $10 Buffet Special as they celebrate 10 years in business.

A spokesperson said, “On Tuesday August 8th, The Rotisserie Grill will be celebrating 10 years in business at their South Shore Road location. From 5:30pm – 9.00pm, customers are invited to come and enjoy a $10 Buffet Special of ribs or chicken with a choice of gourmet sides. For those that do participate, there will be giveaways such as a family feast, free soft drinks, and much more.

“The Buffet Special will be taking place just outside the restaurant under tents with tables and chairs. The Rotisserie Grill is grateful for the support over the past 10 years and look forward to celebrating this milestone with its clientele that have played a vital role in its success now, and in years to come. All are welcome!”

