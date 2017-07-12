Bermuda Take Part In Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony for the biggest Optimist World Championship ever with 280 competitors from 62 countries got underway with a parade.

The Bermuda team of Christian Ebbin, Sebastian Kempe, Jack Hildebrand, Rian Geraghty-McDonnell and Jordan Etemadi got to go up on a large stage and get applauds from a pretty big crowd, with the announcer telling the crowd about Bermuda and how close t is the USA.

The regatta start tomorrow and it is the biggest world championship in sailing during this year.

