Bermuda Take Part In Opening Ceremony

July 12, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Opening Ceremony for the biggest Optimist World Championship ever with 280 competitors from 62 countries got underway with a parade.

Optimist World Championship Bermuda July 2017 TC

The Bermuda team of Christian Ebbin, Sebastian Kempe, Jack Hildebrand, Rian Geraghty-McDonnell and Jordan Etemadi got to go up on a large stage and get applauds from a pretty big crowd, with the announcer telling the crowd about Bermuda and how close t is the USA.

The regatta start tomorrow and it is the biggest world championship in sailing during this year.

  1. Anne Hyde says:
    July 13, 2017

    Congratulations to these young sailors representing Bermuda. I would love to know WHERE the Opti Worlds Regatta is being held?

