St. David’s & Bailey’s Bay Announce Teams

Defending Eastern County Champions St. David’s Cricket Club and challengers Bailey’s Bay have announced their teams for their First Round match at Lord’s in St. David’s.

The Eastern County match will get underway on Saturday at 10:00am, OJ Pitcher will lead the champions into battle, with George O’Brien Jr. Vice Captain, while Rodney Trott will Skipper the challengers with Terryn Fray Vice Captain. St. David’s have invited three guest players, opener Chris Foggo, Lionel Cann and Macai Simmons. Bailey’s Bay have selected one guest player Tre Manders and a Colt Derrick Brangman.

St. David’s Cricket Club Team

OJ Pitcher – Captain

George O’Brien Jr – Vice Captain

Shannon Raynor

Cejay Outerbridge

Delyone Borden

Rudell Pitcher

Justin Pitcher

Chris Douglas

Lionel Cann

Chris Foggo

Macai Simmons

Ankoma Cannonier – 12th man

Ricky Foggo – Reserve

Oni Smith – Reserve

Bailey’s Bay

Rodney Trott – Captain

Terryn Fray – Vice Captain

Sinclair Smith

Stephen Outerbridge

Malachi Jones

Derrick Brangman

Kyle Hodsoll

Zeko Burgess

Tre Manders

Tre Govia

Coolie Durham

Dennico Hollis – Reserve

Azende Furbert – Reserve

Nyrobi Carmichael – Reserve

