Video: BIOS Featured in PBS ‘Changing Seas’

Scientists from the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences [BIOS] recently featured in an episode titled ‘The Fate of Carbon’ as a part of the PBS series ‘Changing Seas.’

‘The Fate of Carbon’ shows the BIOS scientists working on the Bermuda Atlantic-series Study [BATS], which has collected data on the physical, biological, and chemical properties of the ocean since 1988.

The episode, which aired on June 28th, explores how these measurements can reveal more about the role of carbon, and the ocean, in earth’s changing climate.

The description for the 27-minute episode says: “For millennia, the exchange of CO2 between the oceans and atmosphere has been in balance. Now, with more anthropogenic carbon-dioxide in the atmosphere, the oceans are taking up more CO2 as well. This additional CO2 is negatively impacting sensitive ecosystems and scientists worry how changes to the ocean environment will affect the way carbon is cycled through the seas.”

Assistant Scientist at BIOS, Rod Johnson, says in the episode: “Once a month, for a period of about five days, we venture about 80 kilometers about southeast of Bermuda to our normal sampling station. Once we’re at the station, we conduct a whole series of water quality measurements looking at the ocean biology, ocean chemistry, and ocean physics. The objectives of the project are to try to understand the seasonal variability, the year to year variability, and also try to discern the long-term change in the ocean.”

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Environment, Films/Movies, News