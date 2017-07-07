Lewis Wins Big At Canadian Championships

July 7, 2017 | 1 Comment

Jessica Lewis concluded her final day of racing at the Canadian Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Ottawa.

The para-athlete left with 2 first places, 1 second place, and 1 third place finishes.

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Sports

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Hello says:
    July 8, 2017

    Congratulations Jessica….Bermuda is proud of you!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»