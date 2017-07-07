Lewis Wins Big At Canadian Championships
Jessica Lewis concluded her final day of racing at the Canadian Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Ottawa.
The para-athlete left with 2 first places, 1 second place, and 1 third place finishes.
Congratulations Jessica….Bermuda is proud of you!