Three People Injured In Two Vehicle Collision

[Updated] Three people have been transported to hospital following a collision involving a motorcycle and private car on South Road n Paget early this morning [July 30].

A police spokesperson said, “Around 5:08am on Sunday 30th July 2017, police and EMTs were dispatched to a report of a serious collision involving a motorcycle and private car, along South Road near the junction with Inglewood Paget.

“Details are limited at this time, however three people have been transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital, where at least two are being treated for serious injuries.

“Police are currently processing the scene. Traffic delays are anticipated for the next few hours. Motorists are being advised to avoid the areas between Rural Hill and South Roundabout, Paget.

“Police are appealing for witnesses to this collision to contact 295-0011.”



Update 7.59am: The police said that roads have now been reopened to traffic.

