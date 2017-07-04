Top 10 Most Viewed Videos For June 2017

Bernews posted almost 190 videos during June 2017, and the America’s Cup represented all of the top ten most viewed on YouTube, attracting over 1 million views on our YouTube and other Bernews social media pages throughout the month.

As far as Facebook videos, the top one for the month was footage of Emirates Team New Zealand capsizing with over 32,000 views, the second was a highlight of the Twizy rental minicar hitting the road with over 22,000 views, and third was a showcase of the entertainment at the America’s Cup Village.

As far as live Periscope videos, the top one for the month was footage of the America’s Cup Red Bull Junior Races, the second was the Queen’s Birthday Parade on Front Street in Hamilton, while the third was Ne-Yo performing on the main stage at the America’s Cup Village.

As far as Instagram videos, the top one for the month was Emirates Team New Zealand capsizing during a race at the America’s Cup, the second was the Hamilton Princess becoming the first hotel to provide their guests with the option to rent a Renault Twizy minicar, and the third was Emirates Team New Zealand recording two back-to-back victories over Oracle Team USA.

#1 – Team New Zealand Capsize At America’s Cup, June 6

#2 – America’s Cup Match Day 3: USA vs NZ, June 24

#3 – America’s Cup Match Day #1, June 17

#4 – NZ Takes Lead, Day 2 America’s Cup Match, June 18

#5 – America’s Cup Racing Action, June 10

#6 – America’s Cup Racing, NZ Defeat Artemis, June 12

#7 – America’s Cup Racing Action, June 11

#8 – America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Finals, June 8

#9 – America’s Cup Racing Action, June 9

#10 – Sixth Day Of Racing At 35th America’s Cup, June 1

Read More About

Category: All, News, Videos