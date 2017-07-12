BPS Investigate “Anti-Social Conduct” Videos

Police are investigating two videos circulating on social media that show “anti-social conduct and what appear to be crimes of violence” and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those depicted in the videos.

A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service is aware that there are currently two videos circulating via social media showing anti-social conduct and what appear to be crimes of violence.

“Detectives are working to identify the subjects involved and encourage the public’s assistance in coming forward to identify those involved and providing any other information that can assist them in the investigation.

“Persons that can assist with enquiries are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Antoine Fox on 295-0011 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

