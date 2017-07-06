Video: NBC News Features Rodney Smith Jr

Bermudian Rodney A. Smith Jr continues to see his effort to offer free lawn mowing services to elderly people and single mothers earn media attention, with NBC News recently featuring the young man and his charitable undertaking.

The NBC News story said, “Rodney Smith Jr. is mowing 50 lawns across all 50 states for free. He’s doing it for the elderly, disabled, single-parent families and veterans who are struggling to keep their lawns tidy.”

Mr. Smith’s cause has lead to the launch of ‘Raising Men Lawn Care Service,’ a charitable effort starting in Bermuda that he hopes will “expand around the world.”

The Bermudian’s good deeds have also caught the attention of WHNT news in Huntsville, Alabama and the Huffington Post, each of which featured both Smith Jr and the work he has undertaken across the United States.

