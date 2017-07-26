Video: Opposition Leader Officially Appointed

July 26, 2017 | 2 Comments

Patricia Gordon-Pamplin was officially appointed as the Opposition Leader at a ceremony at Government House this afternoon [July 26].

At the ceremony, Ms Gordon-Pamplin also announced the Shadow Cabinet, as well as the three OBA Opposition Senators; Nandi Outerbridge, Nicholas Kempe and Andrew Simons.

The press conference has just concluded and we will have additional information later on, and in the meantime the 7-minute live video replay is below.

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics, Videos

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Hawle says:
    July 26, 2017

    Appointing Mrs. Outerbridge to the Senate is a big disappointment…

    Reply
  2. puzzled says:
    July 26, 2017

    Best of luck Pat.
    You will need it.
    Stand strong.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»