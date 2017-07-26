Video: Opposition Leader Officially Appointed

Patricia Gordon-Pamplin was officially appointed as the Opposition Leader at a ceremony at Government House this afternoon [July 26].

At the ceremony, Ms Gordon-Pamplin also announced the Shadow Cabinet, as well as the three OBA Opposition Senators; Nandi Outerbridge, Nicholas Kempe and Andrew Simons.

The press conference has just concluded and we will have additional information later on, and in the meantime the 7-minute live video replay is below.

Category: All, News, Politics, Videos