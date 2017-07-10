Video: OBA Press Conference On Seniors/Health

[Updated] The One Bermuda Alliance [OBA] held a press conference today [July 10] with Minister of Health and Seniors Jeanne Atherden, and election candidates Andrew Simons and Simone Barton discussing matters related to seniors and health care.

The press conference has just concluded and we will have additional information later on, and in the meantime the 34-minute live video replay is below.

Update 2.24pm: Neville Tyrrell Candidate for Constituency 26: “It is now clear to all Bermudians that Premier Michael Dunkley does not want to debate Opposition leader David Burt because the OBA’s campaign is based on lies, falsehoods and scaremongering.

“The OBA today continued to show their desperation by lying to seniors to try and convince them to vote OBA. The PLP will again say that there is no plan to invest pension money in startups. The Pension funds are invested by the Public Funds Investment Committee which has strict regulations and does not invest in startups. The fact that the OBA continues to run a dirty campaign based on lies shows the people how little respect the OBA has for them.

“The only mention of pensions in the PLP platform is a promise to increase Seniors Pensions every year unlike the OBA who made seniors wait 5 years. The OBA also froze increases for Civil Service Retirees for the first time ever. The OBA has proven over the past five years that they cannot be trusted with our senior’s pensions because they simply don’t value Bermudian Seniors.

“If the Premier Dunkley stands behind the lies and scaremongering that he is running the OBA campaign on, then why is he afraid to debate Opposition Leader David Burt?”

