Video: Sunday July 9th ‘Good News’ Spotlight

News that NBC News featured Bermudian Rodney Smith Jr, the Bermuda Tourism Authority took a look back at Oracle Team USA’s years in Bermuda, the Bermy Bouncers continued to win medals in Florida, and a new culinary herb garden at the Mid-Atlantic Wellness Institute is a success were all some of the positive news stories from the past week.

In additional good news, the Hamilton Princess will host a career fair for students, Argus sponsored the Advanced Rider Training Programme, three new exhibits opened at the Bermuda Society of Art, and the success of the Theatre Boycott was celebrated.

Other good news stories included Christopher Douglas and Darren Anglin being named One Communications Cricket Players of the Week, Bermuda’s netball team was ranked 28th in the world, Patrick Nisbett won the Table A Class in Belgium, and Bermuda finished in fifth in the CCCAN Championships.

We also posted various community photo galleries, including coverage of the Nature Valley 5K Road Race, the Bicycle Works Road Race, and the Bank Of Bermuda Triathlon.

In an effort to highlight some of positive news happening in our community, we supplement our standard morning and evening email newsletters with a special Sunday “Good News” email newsletter edition, and also produce a highlight video and article which strictly focuses on the positive news about Bermuda and Bermudians from the past week.

You can sign up to have the free newsletter delivered via email here, and/or access the links below.

