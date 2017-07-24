X20 Adventures Waterpark Opens In West End

The X20 Adventures Waterpark opened this weekend in Daniels Head Beach Park in the west end, offering a floating obstacle course and waterpark with slides, towers and more.

“The ‘Belly Buster’ is Bermuda’s first floating obstacle course and offers a unique island adventure along with traditional family fun. The waterpark sprawls across Bermuda’s crystal clear blue water,” the company said.

“The convenient location allows a maximum of 100 guests to enjoy the expansive waterpark including slide, towers and pools. X20 Adventures Waterpark was carefully designed and themed to embrace the culture of the Nine Beaches culture that is both relaxed and scenic. Vacationers, families and waterpark enthusiasts will be immersed in the Bermudian culture and have access to other local vendors.

“While visiting X20 Adventures Waterpark at Nine Beaches guests can also enjoy shaded seating areas and multiple food and beverage outlets deliver variety and quality from snacks to local favorites.

“X20 Adventures will certainly add to the excitement in the west end of the island and is in a class of its own. The partners at X20 Adventures take great pride in having the opportunity to provide a new and progressive first class attraction at one of Bermuda’s finest locations.”

“We are thrilled to be welcoming our first guests and honored to be a part of their Bermuda experience” X20 Adventures started their debut by hosting two birthday party bookings, one customer wrote “Thank you for a great birthday party for our son, the kids all loved it!”

Daily admission and 2017 season passes can be purchased online at www.x2oadventures.com or at the guest service office. Parking is free, and restroom facilities are available. Corporate events, Group rates, Summer Camps and Birthday Party packages are also available.

For more information about X20 Adventures visit www.x2oadventures.com or for bookings please call 704-4082.

