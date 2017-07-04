171 Pounds Of Cannabis Seized In Barbados

171 lbs of cannabis and a yacht were seized off the shores of Barbados and two Bermudian men are currently assisting police in their investigations,” according to a story from Loop News Barbados.

The story said “Members of the Drug Squad, Police Marine Unit, and the Barbados Coast Guard, successfully intercepted a vessel off the shores of Barbados on Sunday, July 2.

“A total of 171 lbs of cannabis [approximate street value of $684,000] and a yacht were seized during this operation. Two men of Bermudian nationality are currently assisting police in their investigations.”

