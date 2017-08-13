Boat Sinking, 13 People Rescued From Water

[Updated] Thirteen people onboard a rental boat were rescued today [Aug 27] after being found in the water while the vessel they were on was sinking, with the police thanking the people that assisted with the rescue, saying “their swift actions went a long way in averting a tragedy.”

A police spokesperson said, “At 5:35pm today [Sunday] Marine Police responded to a report of an incident that took place in the waters between Darrell’s Wharf and Morgan’s Point.

“Early reports suggest that a rental boat with 13 persons on board ran into difficulty, resulting in the individuals being in danger.

“Upon police arrival it was ascertained the vessel was partially submerged and all 13 persons were in the water whilst the boat was sinking.

“A local vessel came to the aid of the individuals and Marine Police subsequently assisted with rescuing of the rest of persons in the water.

“The Police would like to thank the persons onboard the vessel that assisted with the rescue, their swift actions went a long way in averting a tragedy.

“Inquiries into the incident are underway.”

Update 9.30pm: A Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre [BMOC] spokesperson said, “At 5:48pm today, Sunday 27th August, Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre was contacted by Police COMOPS, reporting that connection was lost with an initial 911 call from a person onboard a rental boat taking on water in the Great Sound area.

“Bermuda Radio commenced an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast [Pan Pan] while also dispatching Marine Police boat HERON 2 to assist. A follow-up 911 call from another vessel in the area [25ft power craft], reported that the rental boat had now sunk with all 13 persons recovered from the water.

“Bermuda Radio advised the caller that marine police would be on scene in a few seconds and assist in ferrying survivors back ashore. There were no reported injuries as Marine Police vessels ‘Rescue 1′ and ‘Heron 2′ arrived on scene and assisted in transfer of survivors back to the Waterlot Inn, Jews Bay.

“A Marine Police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“A Local Navigation Warning referencing the partially submerged vessel has been issued as follows:

Great Sound – A partially submerged vessel is located half way between Grace Island & Morgans Point in position LAT: 32-16.368N LONG: 064-50.468W. Mariners are advised to keep a sharp lookout and to proceed with caution.”

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News