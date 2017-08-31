800 Delegates Expected To Attend Conference

“A solutions-oriented approach by the Bermuda Tourism Authority is credited for landing a major conference typically too large for the island given limited meeting space and hotel inventory,” the BTA said today.

“The Canadian Investment Institute Conference will convene in Bermuda this November, bringing 800 delegates between the 19th and 22nd. They will fill more than 4,800 room nights at three local hotels,” the BTA said.

“High volume business during the shoulder season is especially valuable because it keeps tourism workers employed year-round. The conference’s estimated economic impact on Bermuda’s economy is $2.3 million.”

“Over the 17 years I’ve worked in tourism for Bermuda this is the largest conference I’ve booked,” said Donna Douglas, the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s business development manager for association groups.

“Usually we have to turn away from conferences of this size because we don’t have a facility big enough, but we were determined to find the right solutions to get this contract.

“The business development team knows group business like this between November and March is the key to putting money in people’s pockets year-round – hotels workers, small business owners, people driving taxis and mini-buses.”

The BTA said, “Fairmont Southampton, which will serve as the conference hotel, was instrumental in closing the original deal alongside Ms Douglas. While it has the required meeting space, it did not have the number of hotel rooms needed to house everyone as interest in a Bermuda conference grew among the group’s membership.

“Transportation solutions were required to move hundreds of delegates each day from Hamilton Princess and Elbow Beach Resort as additional room blocks were added to meet demand. The Bermuda Tourism Authority worked with Bermudian-owned businesses Flood Transport and Island Tour Centre to arrange daily ground shuttles from Elbow Beach and daily water ferries from Hamilton Princess.”

“It’s always helpful to my business to have big groups, but it’s an added plus in November because that’s when the season tends to wind down a bit,” said Tim Flood, president of Flood Transport. “Over the last eight to ten years, this kind of business in November is very rare – a lot of people across the island should benefit.”

Flood Transport has six vehicles in its fleet, two are minibuses. In order to handle the heavy passenger loads, Mr Flood will partner with other local drivers to make up the difference.

“Group hotel room bookings island-wide this November are pacing ahead 47 percent from where they were a year ago, thanks largely to the Canadian group. That amounts to 3,244 additional room nights for November 2017 versus November 2016,” the BTA added.

Chart via BTA of group room nights booked at Bermuda hotels over the past three years

The BTA said, “The Bermuda Tourism Authority and Fairmont Southampton began their process for the Canadian conference back in 2015 when they co-hosted a site visit for the group’s management company.

“That was just after a reorganisation of Bermuda’s business development team into five specific areas to align with the island’s best group booking opportunities:

Corporate/Incentive

Specialty Associations

Social & Sport

Golf

Destination Training & Development

“It is essential to improve group travel in order to improve overall performance and employment for Bermuda,” said Victoria Isley, chief sales and marketing officer.

“We expect the group room nights this November to double what was on the books in November 2015. We’ve got a long way to go, but that is fantastic progress in two years. It’s a testament to hard work and signals that our strategy to drive group business to the island in the shoulder season is working.”

The BTA added that the “Canadian Investment Institute Conference is seen as an example of how the Bermuda Tourism Authority can sell the whole island as a meetings destination, instead of a single conference hotel which is typically the case.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News