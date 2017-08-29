Public Works Ministry Staff Meeting Tomorrow

The Ministry of Public Works advised that a Ministry-wide staff meeting will take place at 4pm tomorrow [Aug 30] which will “result in the early closure of all Ministry Departments and Sections at 3.30pm.”

A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works is advising that a Ministry-wide staff meeting will take place, tomorrow Wednesday August 30, at 4.00 p.m.

“This will result in the early closure of all Ministry Departments and Sections at 3.30 p.m. tomorrow. The public should note that the Ministry has put in place measures to minimize any disruption to services.

“All Ministry Departments and Sections will resume regular business operations on Thursday, August 31.”

