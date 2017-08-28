Aecon To “Explore Potential Sale Of Company”

Aecon Group Inc, which is involved in the redevelopment of Bermuda’s airport, have confirmed that they have engaged financial service providers to “explore a potential sale of the company.”

A statement by the company says, “Aecon Group Inc. has been requested by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada [IIROC] to comment on the recent increase in the trading volume and price of the Company’s common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“The Company confirms that it has engaged BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities to explore a potential sale of the Company. Any transaction would be intended to create shareholder value and enhance the Company’s capabilities and growth potential.

“There can be no assurance that this process will result in any agreement or that a transaction will be consummated. Aecon does not intend to comment on this matter further unless required by regulations governing the Company’s public disclosure practices.”

The company website says, “Aecon Concessions brings the specialized capabilities and diverse strengths of the Aecon Group to the development of domestic and international Public-Private Partnership [P3] projects as well as other infrastructure development projects requiring private finance solutions.

“Within these projects, Aecon plays a pivotal role as financier, investor, constructor and/or operator.”

When the deal in relation to the Bermuda airport closed, Aecon said, “In addition to its construction mandate, Aecon’s Concessions segment led the development and financing of the project.

On financial close, Bermuda Skyport Corporation Limited [Skyport], a special purpose company formed and initially wholly-owned by Aecon Concessions, will take over the airport’s operations, maintenance and commercial functions, and manage and coordinate the overall delivery of the redevelopment project over a 30-year concession term.

