‘Attraction Is Bermuda’s Natural Environment’

Noting the intentions of the Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] and the Bermuda Economic Development Corporation [BEDC] to “breathe life back into Bermuda’s tourism product and include a push for increased entrepreneurial activity,” the Bermuda Environmental Sustainability Taskforce [BEST] has urged the BTA, BEDC and entrepreneurs to recall that “the #1 attraction is Bermuda’s exquisite natural environment.”

BEST cited a statement from Bermuda Tourism Authority Chief Executive Kevin Dallas, who said, “Our product and experiences team is keen to find Bermudian entrepreneurs that can innovate in three main areas: authentically Bermudian entertainment, sports events and Bermudian cultural experiences that highlight our local art, food and traditions. Submissions can focus on entirely new experiences or existing experiences looking to grow.”

“It will be important for the BTA and BEDC to also provide those budding business builders with all of the information in respect of applicable policies and/or permissions that will be needed for those new businesses to site or set-up their operations. Failure to do so could result in the enterprise running afoul of the regulations, BEST said.

BEST then cited a case of a jet-ski operator they said rushed to set up an operation “without the requisite permissions,” and said they have been working since April of this year to have this operation “removed from the environmentally-sensitive Pond.”

“The fact that a single application for a new business venture could require various permissions from different government departments or ministries means that there are opportunities for steps to be missed, accidentally or even intentionally,” the organisation said.

“BEST encourages individuals and organizations to understand and adhere to the processes designed to protect the beauty of our island, which could lead to a revival of our tourism business.

“The Department of Planning can provide guidance where an application for siting a development or operation is required. That should be part of the thinking of every entrepreneur as a kind of investment or insurance policy.”

“What the BTA, the BEDC and the new businesses they want to help, must remember is that the #1 attraction is Bermuda’s exquisite natural environment, the sustainability of which requires that a portion of every development scheme be linked to suitable development on appropriate sites. That should be part of the thinking of every entrepreneur as a kind of investment or insurance policy.”

“We strongly encourage entrepreneurs to continue utilising the assistance offered to them through the Bermuda Tourism Authority and the Bermuda Economic Development Corporation. That includes our free tourism experiences investment workshops on August 31st and September 1st,” the BTA’s Glenn Jones said.

“Many entrepreneurs have successfully gone through this process since 2014 and some are now actively participating in Bermuda’s tourism economy. The Bermuda Tourism Authority’s goal for the country is continued growth for Bermuda tourism so that more Bermudian-owned businesses can flourish.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business, Environment, News