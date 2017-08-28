BAMZ: Restoration Work On Property Foreshore

The Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo [BAMZ] have advised that work will soon begin to restore the property’s foreshore area on Tuesday, September 5 which has been damaged by hurricanes over the last few years.

A spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo [BAMZ] would like to inform its patrons that work will soon begin to restore the property’s foreshore area which has been damaged by hurricanes over the last few years.

“Work is due to start on September 5th and last approximately one month. During that time, all major exhibits will remain open but the grassy lawn area next to the children’s playground will be closed off to the public. At times equipment and vehicles may be moved to the lawn from the main road which may cause temporary delayed access to exhibits in the zoo.

“BAMZ would like to thank our visitors for their patience as we repair and prevent further erosion to our northern coast.”

Read More About

Category: All, Environment, News