Video: ‘Bermuda Calling’ For New Yorkers

The Bermuda Tourism Authority and JetBlue Vacations worked together to surprise and delight New Yorkers with an offer to get away to Bermuda for Summer Fridays.

“Bermuda Calling’ debuted recently on Broadway in New York City between West 40th and West 41st Streets. New Yorkers were surprised by the addition of new phones built into the storefront at 1450 Broadway,” the BTA said.

“The phones rang sporadically as people passed by. Those who picked up the phone were delighted by “Bermuda Calling” – either a friendly message to entice them to Bermuda, a JetBlue Vacations promotional discount up to $500 or a vacation to Bermuda for two travellers, complete with air and hotel.”

“No matter which audio message was delivered to passers-by, the objective was to tell New York consumers:

The two-hour travel time to Bermuda is even quicker than heading to the Hamptons

Bermuda’s proximity makes it the ideal #BermudaSummerFriday destination

There are a wide variety of experiences and activities out here in Bermuda

JetBlue Vacations is an efficient and fun way to get to Bermuda for Summer Fridays

“Last year, the Bermuda Tourism Authority similarly partnered with Uber to educate New Yorkers about Bermuda Summer Fridays. That marketing activation was widely praised for its innovation. The JetBlue Vacations partnership marketing has been similarly well received. It ran July 27th and 28th.

“In the same way Bermuda is set apart from other destinations because of its unique location and way of life, we want our marketing to be as distinct and memorable as Bermuda herself. Uber and JetBlue, The New Yorkerand Conde Nast Traveler – and many others too – have been great partners to spread the word about #BermudaSummerFridays,” said Bermuda Tourism Authority Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Victoria Isley.

JetBlue increased its airlift to Bermuda from New York and Boston in May of this year, which included a second daily flight from John F Kennedy International Airport. JetBlue now provides air service between Bermuda and both cities year-round.

