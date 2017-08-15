Bermuda Cricket Weekend Top Performers

Malachi Jones from Bailey’s Bay was the weekend top batsman playing against Somerset Cricket Club in the with a knock of 184, Temiko Wilson scored 71 for Cleveland County against the Southampton Rangers to be the second top scorer and Tre Manders scored 71 for PHC in their Western County Cup match against the Southampton Rangers.

With figures of 10-3-14-6, Dion Stovell playing in for the St. David’s Cricket Club led the bowling department, Kamau Leverock returned figures of 8.2-1-27-6 helping Handsworth defeat Nuneaton by three runs in a low scoring affair and Dennis Musson playing for Cleveland County had the third best bowling figures of 9-3-17-5.

Batting

184 Malachi Jones – Bailey’s Bay

..75 Temiko Wilson – Cleveland County

..71 Tre Manders – PHC

..70 Dion Stovell – St. David’s Cricket Club

..66 Brian Hall – Western Stars

64* Allan Douglas – Southampton Rangers

..63 Tre Manders – Western Stars

* Denotes Not Out

Bowling

10.-3-14-6 Dion Stovell – St. David’s Cricket Club

8.2-1-27-6 Kamau Leverock – Handsworth Cricket Club

9.0-3-17-5 Dennis Musson – Cleveland County

2.0-0-04-3 Shaquille Outerbridge – Willow Cuts

10.-3-19-3 Malachi Jones – Bailey’s Bay

10.-1-27-3 Kevin Tucker – Southampton Rangers

10.-1-35-3 Rohann Davis – Western Stars

10.-0-37-3 Stefan Dill – Warwick Workmen’s

9.0-1-38-3 Vernon Eve – Southampton Rangers

Read More About

Category: All, Sports