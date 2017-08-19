Bermuda’s Boccia Team Win Two Games In Cali

Bermuda’s Boccia team of Yushae Desilva-Andrade, Steve Wilson, Omar Hayward and Rechai Young all took part in the Individual Competition of the 2017 Bisfed America’s Boccia Team Championship in Cali, Colombia, recording wins against Brazil and Argentina.

Desilva-Andrade won her BC2 opening match 4 – 1 defeating Natali de Faria from Brazil, while Rechai Young lost 10 – 0 to Jonathan Aquino from Argentina in his BC2 match.

A look at the Bermuda team competing earlier this week during the team portion:

Playing in the BC4 Division, Steve Wilson defeated Kalil Profiti from Argentina 3 – 1 and Omar Hayward went down in his BC1 match against Eduardo Sanchez Reyes from Mexico 3 – 2.

