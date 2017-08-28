Island’s Mysterious Undersea Attracts Spotlight

A spectacular video of Bermuda’s shipwrecks made it onto the homepage of CNN.com, where there are 58 million unique web visits each month, according to BTA officials.

CNN Travel’s Executive Editor Brekke Fletcher acknowledged the popularity of the video stunned even her. She said: “I’m surprised at how well it did despite it being such a departure from traditional CNN coverage. It was ceaselessly pleasing to see how many people were hungry for something positive, warm, beautiful and truly informative.”

“Charted Waters”, a video profile of Bermuda’s mysterious undersea highlights another significant public relations win for the Bermuda Tourism Authority and its partner Turner PR”, a spokesperson said. “Together they began pitching Bermuda story ideas to Ms Fletcher in May of 2016 at the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series in New York. Twelve months later her team was in Bermuda working on “Charted Waters”.

“Since joining the Bermuda Tourism Authority in January, one of many things that has really impressed me is the strategic thinking the marketing team puts into winning PR victories for the island,” said Chief Executive Kevin Dallas. “’Charted Waters’ is an excellent example of an invisible, yet very influential process that helps Bermuda get into magazines, onto television shows and, in this case, on the homepage of CNN.com.”

The spokesperson said, “Ms Fletcher says her attention was initially drawn to Bermuda because it was hosting the 35th America’s Cup. However, her focus shifted to the country’s “not often quoted extraordinary history and shipwrecks” along with “the people that live on the island.” Those elements became the focal point in the first of a series of Bermuda videos and social media posts. “Charted Waters” has logged more than 500,000 views on Facebook.

“Around the same time as the exposure on CNN.com, another story about Bermuda’s wreck diving appeared on the BBC Travel Show. Excerpts from that segment are expected to air on BBC World where there is an audience of 76 million weekly. Conde Nast Traveler created a shipwreck video piece as well called “Exploring Bermuda’s Deadly Coast,” giving yet another marketing boost to the island’s dive tourism businesses.

“The origin of both BBC’s and CNN’s interest in Bermuda emanated from the America’s Cup. The same is true for the Today Show, which produced two hours of morning show programming from Bermuda in May. About four million viewers are estimated to have watched those two broadcasts.”

Category: All, Environment, News