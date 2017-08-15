Football: BFA Release 2017/18 Player Transfers
The Bermuda Football Association announced a total of 66 players have released themselves from Clubs, with 35 in the Premier Division, and 31 in the First Division.
Premier Division [35]
Boulevard Community Club [6]
- 1. Nicoy Anglin – Flanagan’s Onions FC
- 2. Teiko Lowe – X-Roads WFC
- 3. Ijahmon Mallory – DRC
- 4. Ernest Trott – WSSC [Dandy Town]
- 5. Ian Coke – WSSC [Dandy Town]
- 6. Maquel Nisbett-Tankard – S’Rangers FC
Devonshire Recreation Club [2]
- 1. Earlwin Wolffe – St Davids [Masters]
- 2. Jahkeem Hunt – WSSC [Dandy Town]
Flanagans Onions FC [1]
- 1. Warren Bean – X-Roads WFC
North Village Community Club [5]
- 1. Matteo Turner – St Davids
- 2. Philip Parsons – X-Roads WFC
- 3. Ryan Brown – S’Rangers FC
- 4. Nacori Smith – S’Rangers FC
- 5. Rai Sampson – S’Rangers FC
Pembroke Hamilton Club [5]
- 1. Michael Williams – Dev Colts
- 2. Mazhye Burchall – Robin Hood
- 3. Jade Morrissey – Somerset CC
- 4. Troy Hall – WSSC [Dandy Town]
- 5. Isaiah Taylor – S’Rangers FC
Robin Hood Football Club [4]
- 1. Kenneth Brown – SBRC
- 2. Marcelos Thomas – NVCC
- 3. Donte Brangman – S’Rangers FC
- 4. Shannon Coddington-Burchall – S’Rangers FC
Somerset Cricket Club [6]
- 1. Daunte Woods – Ireland Rangers
- 2. Jonathan Bean – Ireland Rangers
- 3. Tahj Wade – Paget FC
- 4. Williams White – Robin Hood
- 5. Tariq Sabir – Pembroke Hamilton Club
- 6. Wayne Hill Jr. – S’Rangers FC
WSSC – Dandy Town Football Club [5]
- 1. Deshun Hendrickson – St Davids
- 2. Kyle Wade – St Davids
- 3. Llineiko Millett – BAA
- 4. Zyhun Robinson – SBRC
- 5. Kamali Davis – BLVD
X-Roads Warriors FC [1]
- 1. Adriel Charles – Somerset CC
Young Men’s Social Club [1]
- 1. Quadir Maynard – S’Rangers FC
First Division [31]
Bermuda Athletic Association [4]
- 1. Khiry Mellow – YMSC
- 2. Jordan Thomas [PENDING] – NVCC
- 3. Akim Johnston [PENDING] – NVCC
- 4. Jordan Dill NVCC
Devonshire Colts Football Club [5]
- 1. Jamal Woodley – St Davids
- 2. D’Andre Wainwright – SBRC
- 3. Lozendro Symonds [Pending] – Robin Hood
- 4. Ryan Tyrrell – BLVD
- 5. Kijaun Wilkinson – X-Roads WFC
Hamilton Parish Workmens Club [3]
- 1. Akeem Wolffe – St Davids
- 2. Romone Smith – Paget FC
- 3. En’Rikae Parsons – DRC
Paget Football Club [6]
- 1. Kushae Hypolite – PHC
- 2. Y-Ron Astwood – S’Rangers FC
- 3. Jahniya Richardson – S’Rangers FC
- 4. Denzel Davis – S’Rangers FC
- 5. Koshun Durrant – S’Rangers FC
- 6. Dakarrie Steede – S’Rangers FC
Somerset Bridge Recreation Club [5]
- 1. Rushawn Seaman – Ireland Rangers
- 2. Richard Quinn – Somerset CC
- 3. R.Trae Harvey – Somerset CC
- 4. Akale Bean – S’Rangers FC
- 5. Khimo Harrison – S’Rangers FC
Southampton Rangers Football Club [1]
- 1. Kemon Simmons – WSSC
St. David’s County Crickey Club [2]
- 1. Keijon Butterfield – St Georges CC
- 2. Dunte Albuoy – Pembroke Hamilton Club
St. Georges Cricket Club [2]
- 1. Copeland Smith – St Davids
- 2. Ardon Heyuger – X-Roads WFC
Wolves Sports Club [3]
- 1. Tamauri Tucker – NVCC
- 2. Andre Burgess – X-Roads WFC
- 3. George Dyer – WSSC
I see fellas transferring to St. David’s hoping their new coach can get his team in top shape and well rounded in all areas of the sport. And former coach now President has a disciplinary team together to handle any and all infractions of Rules this season. Behavior has not been the best on the field in past seasons.