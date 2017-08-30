[Updating] Burnley are in “advanced talks” with Huddersfield Town over the transfer of Bermudian striker Nahki Wells for a fee believed to be about £5m [$6.46 million] according the BBC.

The BBC report said, “Burnley are in advanced talks with Huddersfield Town over the transfer of striker Nahki Wells for a fee believed to be about £5m.

“Wells scored 10 goals last season as Huddersfield won promotion to the Premier League. However the 27-year-old Bermuda forward has yet to feature for the club this season.

“He joined Huddersfield from Yorkshire rivals Bradford City in 2014 and is in the final year of his contract.”

Update 11.21am: As reports continue to come in about Wells, he is now trending #7 on UK Twitter.

Update 11.34am: Neither of the club’s websites or social media accounts have confirmed any deal yet, however the UK’s Daily Mail has just reported that “Burnley have agreed a £5 million [$6.46 million] deal for Huddersfield Town’s Nahki Wells.”

Update 11.50am: Still no official confirmation from either club yet, however now the UK’s Mirror is also reporting that “Burnley have agreed a £5 million fee with Huddersfield for Nahki Wells.”

Update 1.33pm: Still no official confirmation, however reports continue to suggest a deal may be made for Wells, and his name continues to ‘trend’ on Twitter, where it ranges between #6 to #8.

Update 2.14pm: Neither club has made any form of statement and there are some unconfirmed and unofficial suggestions an announcement may be made tomorrow…when the transfer window is due to close.

The Burnley Express, as in the local media for Burnley FC, are now also reporting that Burnley “have agreed a fee for Huddersfield Town striker Nakhi Wells” and are “expected to pay in the region of £5m.”

