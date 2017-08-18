Bus Service Advisory For Sunday, August 20

On Sunday, 20th August 2017, public bus service will be altered due to the Bermuda Bicycle Association Road Race.

“Bus service from the Dockyard depot travelling east will begin later in the morning and will follow the normal Sunday schedule beginning at 10:35 a.m,” a Government spokesperson said.

“Route number 7 buses from Hamilton travelling west will run as far as the Horseshoe Bay Beach bus stop and turn eastward back to Hamilton in accordance with the published schedule times.

“Route number 8 buses from Hamilton travelling west will service stops as far as Spice Valley Middle School and turn to run eastward in accordance with the published schedule times.”

