Tropical Depression Remains “Potential Threat”

Tropical Depression Emily remains a “potential threat to Bermuda” the Bermuda Weather Service [BWS] said today, with its closest point of approach to the island within 72 hours forecast to be 236 nm to the north-northwest, 3.00pm on Thursday, August 3rd, with the BWS noting that “this system may move closer to Bermuda after this time period.”

Graphic courtesy of the BWS:

The latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, “at 500 AM EDT, the center of Tropical Depression Emily was located near latitude 28.3 North, longitude 80.1 West. The depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 12 mph [19 km/h]. A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected today.

“On the forecast track, the center of Emily will move away from the east-central coast of Florida today and remain well off the southeast U.S. coast during the next couple of days.

Graphic courtesy of the NHC:

“Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph [45 km/h] with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible during the day or so, but Emily is also forecast to lose its tropical characteristics within a day or two.

“The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb [29.86 inches].”

