Clocktower Mall Re-Opens After Appliance Issue

[Updated] WEDCO Offices and Clocktower Mall have been closed today [Aug 29] as while initial testing indicates there is no gas leak, officials said they “must err on the side of caution” and are “investigating the source of the odor.”

Dockyard offered an initial update on social media, saying, “Due to a gas leak within the Clocktower Mall, the Mall and WEDCO Offices will remain closed while the situation is assessed and rectified. Normal mall and office hours will resume once it is deemed safe to do so. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause.”

A second update later said, “Initial testing indicates there is no gas leak within the Clocktower Mall Building. We thank everyone for their understanding, in times like this we must err on the side of caution.

“We are still investigating the source of the odor and will provide updates as and when we have them. Once we have received the all clear we will reopen the mall for normal business.”

Update 1.34pm: The most recent update said, “We have determined that the odor was due to a defective appliance within the Clocktower Mall Building.

“This has now been repaired and is functioning properly again. We have been given authorization by the relevant authorities to re-open the Clocktower Mall effective immediately. We thank you for your patience and look forward to seeing you in the Royal Naval Dockyard soon.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business