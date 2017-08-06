Team Announced For CONCACAF U15 Event

The Bermuda Football Association announced the Bermuda Boys U15 team that will represent Bermuda at the 2nd edition of the CONCACAF U15 Boys Championships at IMG Academy Complex in Bradenton, Florida.

Bermuda has been placed in Group E of Division 2, which features Bermuda, El Salvador, Martinique and Cuba, with the top team advancing to the next round. Bermuda face Martinique in their first match on August 14th, followed by El Salvador then Cuba on the 15th and 17th respectively.

The team and coaching staff are:

Players

Zavier Smith – #1

Diione Millett -#2

Dennis Zuill -#3

Nahje Smith -#4

Arnezhe Astwood -#5

Kashe Hall -#6

Nazzuri Daily -#7

Jaden Ebbin -#8

Jai Pitt -#9

Nei-Jai Tucker #10

Leroy Lewis -#11

Ayleal Dill -#12

Canizjae Nesbitt -#13

Malachi Trott -#14

Zaire Smith -#15

Seke Spence -#16

Jayce Basden -#17

Jayce Fraser -#18

Staff

John Barry Nusem – Head Coach

Cecoy Robinson – Assistant Coach

Dashun Cooper – GK Coach

Fiona Braidwood – Performance Rehab

Anthony Francis – Head of Delegation

Technical Development Director Maurice Lowe commented, “We are pleased to have the opportunity of participating in the CONCACAF U15 Boys Championships.

“Our team has been placed in a challenging group but will acquit themselves well while becoming familiar with the level of play and protocols of international football.”

BFA President Mark Wade stated that “The CONCACAF Boys U15 Championships returns after being cancelled in 2015. The Boys and Girls Championships represent the 1st level of international competition for our teams as well as an exciting challenge for our coaches and players. Ultimately, signaling the beginning of their international careers.”

