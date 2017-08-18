Cricket: Eastern County Cup Teams Announced

August 18, 2017 | 2 Comments

The two Eastern County teams have been selected for the Second Round match scheduled for Saturday August 19th.

Bailey’s Bay

  • Rodney Trott – Captain
  • Terryn Fray – Vice Captain
  • Stephen Outerbridge
  • Tre Govia
  • Malachi Jones
  • Zeko Burgess
  • Kyle Hodsoll
  • Derrick Brangman
  • Sinclair Smith
  • Tre Manders
  • Coolie Durham
  • Reserves: Nyrobi Mills, Dennico Hollis, Azende Furbert, Nyrobi Carmichael

Cleveland County

  • Dennis Musson Jr. – Captain
  • Treadwell Gibbons
  • Dion Stovell
  • Adrian Burrows
  • Damali Bell
  • Clay Darrell
  • Steven Bremar – Colt
  • Nahiyah Raynor – Colt
  • Lavar Talbot
  • Kieshon Smith
  • Macai Young
  • Reserves: Q’Shai Darrell, Jacobi Butterfield, Tybrae Robinson

Comments (2)

  1. hoodrich says:
    August 18, 2017

    Congrats Najiyah. Good luck

  2. County Supporter says:
    August 18, 2017

    Eastern County Rules need to be looked at they are stuck in the Dark ages when it comes to qualification. You will go the way of Western and Central County don’t think you are untouchable. If All clubs are strong you have a better tournament but that’s too much for you to see.

