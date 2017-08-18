Cricket: Eastern County Cup Teams Announced

The two Eastern County teams have been selected for the Second Round match scheduled for Saturday August 19th.

Bailey’s Bay

Rodney Trott – Captain

Terryn Fray – Vice Captain

Stephen Outerbridge

Tre Govia

Malachi Jones

Zeko Burgess

Kyle Hodsoll

Derrick Brangman

Sinclair Smith

Tre Manders

Coolie Durham

Reserves: Nyrobi Mills, Dennico Hollis, Azende Furbert, Nyrobi Carmichael

Cleveland County

Dennis Musson Jr. – Captain

Treadwell Gibbons

Dion Stovell

Adrian Burrows

Damali Bell

Clay Darrell

Steven Bremar – Colt

Nahiyah Raynor – Colt

Lavar Talbot

Kieshon Smith

Macai Young

Reserves: Q’Shai Darrell, Jacobi Butterfield, Tybrae Robinson

