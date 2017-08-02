Cruise Line Welcomes Same-Sex Marriages

Luxury cruise brand, Cunard, said they have welcomed their “first booking by a same-sex couple following a recent Supreme Court ruling enabling same-sex marriages in Bermuda, where Cunard’s fleet of ships is registered.”

“The ruling means that Cunard, which has offered weddings on its ships for the past five years and has married over 250 couples, is one of the first British cruise lines to be able to conduct same-sex wedding ceremonies at sea,” a statement from the company said.

“Wedding ceremonies will be performed by the ship’s Captain and the marriage license will be issued by Bermuda.”

“Cunard is proud to become among the first cruise lines to offer same-sex marriages at sea,” said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president, Cunard North America.

“Cunard has brought people together through travel for over 175 years, and we’re proud to mark another milestone in our company’s history as we welcome our first gay marriage booking and many other marriages to come.”

Same sex marriage has been legal in Bermuda following a Supreme Court ruling in May 2017, which found that “common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage and more broadly speaking the institution of marriage.”

MP Wayne Furbert brought a Private Members Bill seeking to make an amendment to define marriage between a male and a female, and in the PLP’s election platform they stated, “we accept that same sex couples should have similar legal benefits as heterosexual couples, save and except for marriage, and will introduce legislation to achieve this aim.”

