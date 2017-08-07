Dain Richardson Receives ABICEA Award

Dain Richardson has been named the first recipient of the new ABICEA Alumni Award, a special alumni education award that was established this year.

“This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the ABIC Education Awards and in celebration of 40 years of financial support to over 590 students, a special alumni education award, The ABICEA Alumni Award, has been established,” the organisation said.

“Through the Give Back Campaign the ABICEA alumni have contributed $30,000 per year for 3 years to support this award, the purpose of which is to support further education for an IB career.

Pictured with Dain Richardson are ABICEA major gift donors Deanna Durham, Patrick Tannock, Rees Fletcher and Dawnette Swann

“The IB sector in Bermuda is competitive and ever-changing. The award is designed to attract mature students who can demonstrate a successful employment history and wish to retrain for a career in IB or for those who have plans to pursue an undergraduate degree leading to a career in IB.

“This year’s recipient is Dain Richardson. Dain attended Westchester Community College where she made the President’s List maintaining a 3.9 GPA. For the past 20 years she has home schooled local children from aged preschool to high school including 4 of her own children and also worked for 3 years at Willowbank Guest House.

“More recently she has attended Bermuda College and is now enrolled at the University of Denver to pursue a degree in Accounting. She aspires to achieve the needed education to become a contributor to Bermuda’s international business and the community by helping others to reach their academic goals.

“ABIC, the voice of international business represents more than 100 international companies incorporated in Bermuda.”

