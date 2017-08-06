Anti-Violence Network To Host “Changing Lives”

Visionz Anti-Violence Network will be hosting a event titled “Changing Lives” next Saturday August 12 from 7.00pm – 9.00pm at the BPSU.

Those scheduled to attend include Minister of National Security Wayne Caines, Gina Spence, Ralph Burrows, Andre Minors, Dr. Ernest Peets Jr., Pastor Maria Seaman, family members of murder victims and more.

According to the event poster, there will be “live performances by surprise guests and testimonies from former gang members and convicts.”

