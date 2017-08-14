Flight Diverts Due To Smoke In Compartment

The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service were on scene at the airport this evening [Aug 14], as a JetBlue flight traveling to the Dominican Republic diverted to Bermuda due to “smoke in the avionics compartment,” with the plane safely touching down at 5.50pm.

Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Acting Lieutenant Russann Francis said, “At 5:31pm on Monday, August 14, 2017, our 911 Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from the L. F. Wade International Airport Duty Officer, Ms. Lisa Wilson.

“She stated that a Jet Blue Airbus 369 on its way to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic will make an emergency landing in Bermuda due to smoke in the avionics compartment”.

“The Jet Blue flight was reported to carry 154 souls with 4 hours of fuel remaining on board. Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service [BFRS] were standing by on scene with 8 vehicles and 14 personnel as the flight landed safely in Bermuda at 5:50pm.

“BFRS personnel are currently carrying out a thorough search of the Airbus compartment.”

