Ministry: 58 Buses Currently Out Of Service

There are 58 buses out of service today [Aug 30], the Ministry of Transport has confirmed.

This is down from the 72 buses — out of a fleet of 105 — that were out of service on August 24th, when the Ministry said, “the Department of Public Transportation remains challenged by the island’s ageing bus fleet.

“The Government is in the process of determining how this longstanding issue can finally be addressed, once and for all. Maintenance staff have been working overtime to get buses back in service. The DPT apologises for any inconvenience caused to the travelling public,” the Ministry said in their prior statement.

In their statement on August 24th, the Ministry said that additional new buses are on order and are expected to be on the road starting near the end of the year.

There are four new buses on order, and the cost is $1.2 million for the four vehicles.

